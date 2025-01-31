‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown mixing up wives Meri and Robyn in bed proves he's a hypocrite

Kody, who once juggled relationships with four wives, initially maintained a strict three-night rotation schedule between Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown has never been one to shy away from controversy. The polygamous patriarch once admitted to a major bedroom blunder— mixing up his first wife, Meri Brown, with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in bed. Kody, who once juggled relationships with four wives, initially maintained a strict three-night rotation schedule between Meri, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. However, after marrying Robyn, his nightly schedule changed leading to one of the most awkward moments in his plural marriage.

As per TV Shows Ace, in a resurfaced clip from 'Sister Wives' Season 3, Kody candidly admitted to the slip-up. He recalled a night when he was half-asleep at Robyn’s house and mistakenly whispered, “I love you, Meri.” Given his later claims of not being in love with his first wife, fans were shocked by this subconscious confession. Kody himself seemed shocked and argued that his connection with Meri might have been more significant than he had previously admitted.

Kody’s marriage to Meri deteriorated prominently over the years, particularly after her 2015 catfishing scandal. By then, Kody had emotionally distanced himself, stating that their marriage had transitioned into a platonic friendship. He later confessed that he no longer felt a romantic connection with Meri, a sentiment that ultimately led to their official separation. In addition to his shocking bedroom mix-up, a while ago, Kody made another startling claim— he lost his virginity in college, despite his faith’s strong emphasis on purity before marriage.

"I was a polygamist...It's all ego baby." Kody is a malignant narcissist, finally getting called out, and his ego can't handle it. #SisterWivesTLC pic.twitter.com/QYnmq5Brbg — MichaelBePetty (@MichaelBePetty) January 1, 2023

As per E! News, speaking in a confessional, Kody revealed, “You want to know the craziest thing? I had a lover in college. It was a little tryst. I was a naughty boy, based on my faith. I had a relationship in college where I lost my virginity.” He further explained, “It was devastating to me, it was heartbreaking. When purity is everything in the church I was in, that was everything. It's like you are working your way back for it.” Interestingly, Kody disclosed that only Meri and Robyn knew about his past, while Janelle and Christine were kept in the dark.

His reluctance to be honest about something that is clearly very important to him, with two of his wives, raised further questions about the depth of those relationships. He revealed, “Nobody knew except for Meri and Robyn, and it was really because I don't believe I ever got intimate enough with Christine and Janelle to tell them. Robyn learned of it the first month we knew each other. I felt safe. I am not safe with them and they are not safe with me.” Now in a monogamous relationship with Robyn, after his other three wives called it quits, Kody ironically admitted to struggling with his current reality.