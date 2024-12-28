Kody Brown once complained about 'being passed...like a rag doll' between his four wives

In the realm of plural marriage, exploring relationships is already complex. For Kody Brown, the patriarch of the 'Sister Wives' family, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic added an unexpected layer of difficulty, leaving him feeling "passed around like a rag doll" among his four wives: Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn. The reality star’s candid remarks highlight the strain the pandemic placed on his unique family dynamic. At the pandemic’s start, Kody, who shares 18 children with his wives, was faced with the daunting task of maintaining relationships while adhering to safety protocols.

Living in four separate homes in Flagstaff, Arizona, his wives and children had varying opinions about how to handle the crisis. Kody confessed his primary concern was the risk he posed as he moved between homes. He said, “I guess right now my biggest worry really is if I would have to be isolated…In my mind, part of the healing process when you're sick is the love and nurturing you get from your loved ones. I'm not going to not go care for a wife if she's sick…I'm the most dangerous person in the whole family when it comes to COVID-19 because I'm going from house to house — I could spread it from house to house.”

Christine, one of his wives, suggested he spend a few days at each home before rotating, ensuring he followed strict hygiene protocols between visits. However, Kody’s agitation was evident. He said, “It's 'cause you guys are talking about my body…I feel like I'm being passed around like a rag doll now.” Christine clarified that her suggestion was meant to mitigate risks, not to objectify him. She added, “It doesn't mean I think you are a rag doll or baton, for goodness sake.” The pandemic emphasized the differing perspectives among the wives. Janelle, prioritizing caution due to her children’s outside interactions, decided to limit Kody’s visits.

She exclaimed, “I pose a risk point for exposure. I think maybe I better not have Kody even come because if for some reason we ended up infected, he would then bring it to all of you guys.” Meanwhile, Robyn was heartbroken by the idea of separation. She asserted, “It's just such a kind of crazy shock to think of Kody not going to Janelle's house. It's like, no, this is not what you do. You know, it's like, you're a family — we're a family.”

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown on August 6, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frederick M. Brown)

Despite being the family’s leader, Kody confessed to feeling powerless. He said, “There's this sort of thing that happens in our relationships, that I guess is only fair in plural marriage — the mom, the household belongs to her…It just feels odd to me…Okay, this is what you're going to do…Well, wait a second, do I have a say in this?” This tension was compounded by his frustration with his wives dictating his schedule.