'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown makes an 'insulting' accusation against Meri: "Do you have a guy..."

Kody and Meri Brown publicly confirmed their separation in January 2023 after 32 years together

Kody Brown has never held back his opinions, but the latest accusation against Meri Brown has left 'Sister Wives' fans in a state of shock. After their spiritual divorce, Kody accused Meri of dumping him for another man, suggesting she had someone else waiting in the wings. In the latest 'Sister Wives' episode, during a conversation with her friends Jenn and Brandi, Meri revealed that shortly after her spiritual divorce from Kody was finalized, he reached out, questioning why she had moved on so quickly. He even asked, "Do you have a guy on the side waiting?" Meri was taken aback by the accusation, calling it "insulting" and wondering how Kody could think that way after years of neglecting their marriage.

For Meri, the spiritual divorce had been a long time coming. She had spent over a decade trying to salvage their broken relationship, but Kody's constant coldness and rejection left her with no other option. When he finally admitted that he no longer wanted to be married to her, she felt compelled to move on. However, Kody seemed shocked by her decisiveness, interpreting her strength to let go as a sign of infidelity. Meri’s friends quickly reassured her that she had made the right decision, noting Kody’s lack of interest in their relationship for years. Fans echoed their support, applauding Meri for standing up for herself after so many years of emotional neglect.

On the contrary, Meri recently opened up about this gut-wrenching moment. "When we marry, it is for eternity. That's the intention," Meri explained, which was first shared by Today. "So once I had that terminated or released, that means it's done." For Meri, the end of her spiritual marriage wasn't just about legality; it was a closing chapter to what should have been forever. Looking back on the decision, she explained, "It was a very, very hard conversation, hard in meaning heartbreaking because this is not what I wanted to do. This is not what I intended when I married Kody."

In 2014, Meri had agreed to legally divorce Kody so he could marry Robyn and adopt her children. She firmly believed their spiritual marriage wasn't affected at that moment. "For me, that whole process was purely for the fact that he could then marry Robyn legally and then adopt her three older kids," she says. "But our spiritual marriage, our spiritual sealing, was still intact."

However, over the years, Kody emotionally distanced himself from Meri, leaving her feeling neglected and unwanted. Despite her attempts to salvage the relationship, Meri realized she was stuck in "limbo" and finally decided to take control of her life.

"I don’t want to be, like, sealed to him for eternity if he doesn’t want me," she shared, adding, "I’m at a place that, like, let’s just separate this completely." Although the process brought closure for her, Meri could not help but recognize her emotional burden. "This is not what I wanted," she said, "But I can't keep holding on to something that doesn't exist." She further added, "When we marry, it's for eternity," as per PEOPLE, "But sometimes, life has other plans."

Meri Brown is currently single after ending her relationship with her boyfriend Amos, following four months together. The split was due to differences in core values and communication styles, with both looking toward the future. Now open to dating again, Meri isn't exclusively seeing anyone. She’s looking for a partner who is confident, supportive, and shares her energy. With a fresh perspective, she’s ready to leave past baggage behind and start a new chapter in her love life.