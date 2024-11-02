Kody Brown takes paternity test as Christine drags 'Sister Wives' patriarch to court

LEHI, UTAH: 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is expected to appear in court with his ex-wife, Christine Brown, in December 2024. In 2021, Christine left Kody to pursue her dreams, and she has now filed a child support lawsuit against him. Both Kody and Christine made remarks that haven't been made public yet, which made their court case more interesting. To convey their wishes for the matter, they engaged attorneys.

It won't be long until the ex-'Sister Wives' pair faces off in court, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup. Their meeting is set for December 18, 2024, in Utah. According to the most recent report, Kody and Christine are scheduled to attend a case management conference. Instead of appearing in person, Kody and Christine will participate in a virtual conference call for the court proceedings.

Former 'Sister Wives' couple Christine Brown and Kody Brown to settle things in court (YouTube/@tlc)

'Sister Wives' fans won't be able to see court proceedings

On October 29, Kody, Christine, and their lawyers were informed that it is illegal to record the conference for Sister Wives. Court documents state, "Court proceedings, including electronic proceedings, may not be recorded, photographed, or transmitted. Failure to comply with this prohibition may be treated as contempt of court, punishable by fine and time in jail."

On September 16, Christine filed a "Petition for Declaration of Paternity, Child Custody, Parent Time, and Support" against Kody using her married name, Christine Woolley. In the suit, she requested that Kody confirm his biological relationship with their daughter, Truely Brown, by taking a paternity test

As viewers of 'Sister Wives' will recall, Kody's third wife was Christine. At the time of their marriage, Kody's name was not listed on any of the birth certificates for their six children because their marriage was considered illegal, and they were not publicly recognized as polygamists.

On October 23, a charge related to paternity was paid on the same day that Kody submitted his response to Christine's complaint, indicating that the paternity test may be underway. Kody and Christine have taken measures to prevent the public from learning about personal and family information, such as income statements and other sensitive details. Only the courts, Kody, Christine, and their legal representatives can read Kody's response/counterclaim content since it has been designated as "not public."

Kody Brown and Christine Brown's court proceedings won't be filmed for 'Sister Wives' (YouTube/@tlc)

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown demands public humiliation for Kody Brown

The upcoming court case between Kody and Christine highlights the ongoing tension in their relationship. Unless a third party intervenes to facilitate a resolution, it appears that the two remain at odds and may struggle to reach an agreement. If Kody and Christine had wanted to, they could have simply worked out their differences in private. However, the fact that they decided to go to court indicates that they are eager to present facts and evidence to one another in public.

The father of the Brown family most certainly wants to keep his money safe, while Christine is determined to hold him accountable for paying child support. Both are committed to teaching each other a lesson through this legal dispute.

This court case sheds light on the former couple's parenting approaches. Christine is showing her commitment to their youngest daughter, truly, by seeking full custody and requesting financial support from Kody to ensure she can adequately care for her. However, Kody could think that since Christine left him and is now married to someone else, she doesn't deserve anything. Out of spite, he probably wants to keep custody of his daughter.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown and Kody Brown head to court over child custody (YouTube/@tlc)

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown and Kody Brown don't see eye to eye

The court case between Kody and Christine is scheduled for December 2024. Regretfully, viewers have witnessed them fighting about several subjects over the last 27 years, so this isn't the first time they've done so.

Kody and Christine have faced significant marital difficulties and parental disagreements. While the outcome of the case is sure to be intriguing, it is unlikely to change their interpersonal dynamics moving forward.

The ex-Sister Wives' pair is probably going to keep leading different lifestyles, with Kody working on his children with his fourth and favorite wife, Robyn Brown, and Christine concentrating on her children.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown separated from Kody Brown in 2021 (Instagram/@christine_brownsw/@tlc)

