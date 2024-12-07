'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's love for spotlight calls her relationship with David Woolley into question

'Sister Wives' fans are being turned off by Christine Brown's attention-seeking behavior

Christine Brown was once one of the most beloved cast members of 'Sister Wives', however, her recent attention-seeking behavior is hurting her standing. Christine's ideal wedding nearly turned risqué in one of the recent TLC teasers for the Sunday, December 8 episode. For her wedding to David Woolley, the 52-year-old went wedding dress shopping with her family. One gown's style in particular sparked some unfamily-friendly remarks.

When Mykelti Padron, Christine's daughter, saw the dress, she deadpanned, "Your v****a looks really nice." The bride appeared to take into account the group's criticism, as they made fun of Christine's daring wedding dress design. Kati Charlene, David's daughter, knew someone who could like the dress, even though Christine eventually rejected it, admitting that she "wouldn't want" one with such suggestive embroidery. The group erupted in laughter when she quipped, "I think my dad would." Christine interrupted, saying, "Um, he's fine."

Christine shops for her dream wedding dress 🤭 Don't miss it on #SisterWives, Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/BA2waagHDy — TLC Network (@TLC) December 5, 2024

Christine Brown's attention-seeking streak annoys 'Sister Wives' viewers

There have been signs that Christine has become more self-absorbed and possibly neglectful of her children since her return in Season 19. In October 2022, Christine entered the dating scene after splitting from Kody and met David.

A few months after they began communicating online, the pair finally met in person. Instead of letting their relationship develop naturally, the couple seemed eager to formalize it. Six months after getting engaged in April 2023, they exchanged vows in front of their loved ones in October 2023.

Fans, however, are starting to take issue with her too fondness for David in Season 19. Since she didn't want to share the limelight with anybody, Christine decided not to have a maid of honor at her wedding. Her excessively sentimental conduct with her new husband has alienated TLC viewers.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown posts new photo with David Woolley every other day (Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown aims to make David Woolley her new Kody

Christine could be attempting to reenact the high-profile relationship she had with Kody, but on her terms, by dragging David into the spotlight and the program. According to some admirers, this may indicate that she is missing the fame that comes with being married to a well-known person.

Raising David's profile might be her attempt to maintain that public prominence—and perhaps demonstrate that her life with him is equally noteworthy as her time spent with the Brown family during her 'Sister Wives' appearances.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown accuses Christine Brown of making him a 'bad guy' to marry David Woolley (TLC)

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown seems 'too happy' with David Woolley

Christine often shares pictures on social media of herself and David enjoying their time together. She seems to be going beyond in her attempts to demonstrate how wonderful things are, as seen by the numerous posts that showcase their love story. Her extremely carefully chosen posts may also be a sign of a deeper urge to persuade people and herself that she is happy.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown with David Woolley exchanged vows in front of their loved ones in October 2023 (Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

TLC airs Season 19 of 'Sister Wives' on Sundays at 10 PM EST.