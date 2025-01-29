‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown shares cryptic post with husband — fans think it’s all about Kody

Over the years, TLC's 'Sister Wives' has grabbed major headlines with its unique concept of polygamous marriage, where Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, are seen living together under one roof. However, as the show gained notoriety, the cracks in Kody and his four wives became apparent, and the once harmonious balance started to crumble when Christine announced her split in November 2021 after 25 years of spiritual marriage. Moving on with her life, Christine tied the knot with David Woolley in October 2023. However, despite this, Christine has been receiving backlash for an Instagram post, making fans certain that she has still not moved on.

(L-R) Meri Brwon, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown speak duinrg the 'Sister Wives' panel during the Discovery Communications portion of the 2010 Summer TCA pres tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M Brown)



In an Instagram post, Christine shared a picture where she is seen holding a Zapp's Pretzel Stix bag, while Wooley smiles while posing with a Blue Moon beer and Skittles. In her caption, she wrote, "We’re heading to the @charlottemotorspeedway for the Coca-Cola 600 in May and we’re wondering what snacks to bring."

The post, however, appeared to be a subtle jab at her ex-husband Kody, referencing his past comment on 'Sister Wives'. Kody previously said having multiple wives is not always 'beer and Skittles.' Fans interpreted Christine's photo as a statement that life in her new relationship is opposite to 'beer and Skittles.' Several fans in the comment section were not amused by Christine's jab and called her out for mocking Kody.

A fan said, "Not that K doesn’t deserve it… (He brought every shade on himself!) But please focus on your own beautiful life and future!" Another added, "You have already successfully conquered your past. Let it go and stand on the wonderful high road you have created!!!" Another fan advised Christine, "But the best revenge is to rarely think about or talk about him because it’s all about him all the time. Screw him." Meanwhile, another shared, "For someone 'over Kody,' you love sneak dissing him whenever you can. Just move on and be with 'the love of your life' and 'soulmate."

Christine married Woolley in October 2023, in a wedding featured in a two-part 'Sister Wives' special aired in January, as per Screen Rant. Christine wore an off-the-shoulder dress that showcased her matching tattoo with David, while he wore an all-black suit. Unlike her simple wedding to Kody, which was attended by his other wives, Christine's marriage to David was a much larger celebration where the couple was surrounded by friends and family.

While Christine has moved on with Woolley, it was not easy for her daughter, Ysabel. Christine recently shared that Ysabel is 'warming up' to her new husband in the latest 'Sister Wives' episode, as per People. While moving into a short-term rental in Moab, Utah Christine reflected on the differences between moving with her ex-husband Kody and David. She explained, "She wasn't sure if David was going to come in and take over the dad role," adding, "I just think Ysabel's just warming up to David, you know? I hope so. I think so." Christine’s son, Paedon also noted, "It took Ysabel longer to warm up to David because she remembered a bit more of Mom and Dad."