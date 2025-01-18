'Sister Wives' Paedon Brown recalls 'slapping' sister Gwendlyn while growing up: "Took it too far..."

Paedon Brown acknowledged physically hurting his sister Gwen in the past, calling it a regrettable moment

‘Sister Wives’ star and son of Kody and Christine Brown, Paedon Brown, took to social media to confess a dark moment of his life involving his sister Gwendlyn, aka “Gwen.” During an emotional TikTok Live, he claimed that he used to physically hurt his sister many years ago, an action that continues to impact their bond even to this day. “Many years ago, I messed up. I hit Gwen,” Paedon shared. “I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged, and I took it too far and I slapped her,” he continued. He didn’t mince words in his admission of guilt and said, “And she thinks that I might do it again, and she’s scared of me, which is OK. I’m not gonna argue with her. I’m not gonna fight on that.”

Paedon explained that their mother, Christine Brown, is aware of what happened and has been actively supporting Gwen in her healing process. “Mom is trying to help her,” he added. “Mom knows I would never [hurt her again]. I know I would never, but it hurts me to think that my sister thinks I want to hurt her. I don’t. I don’t want to hurt my sister. But she thinks I do, and I’m going to wait until she feels OK to talk to me, to talk to her.” While Paedon is certain he would never hurt his sister again, he admits it hurts to know she feels unsafe around him. “It is very important that my sister [feels] safe around me,” he added.

Not just Paedon, but Gwen also accused her father Kody of being abusive toward her when she was growing up. The often candid Gwen made the shocking revelation to fans on her Patreon account. In a reaction video that Gwen did for ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17, she answered questions sent in by fans. Gwen was forthright, stating that her father crossed the line with his discipline methods, labeling his spankings physical abuse. “I remember personally being bruised a few times when my dad would spank me,” she stated. “And I know some of you may disagree that spanking is abuse, and it is. It is an excessive way to discipline your children, and there are better ways to that won’t leave them emotionally scarred,” she added.



Although Kody never spoke publicly about the accusations, he has been notorious for his parenting, which was often criticised by his ex-wives too. For instance, Janelle once accused the family patriarch of being biased toward his children, often favoring Robyn’s kids over the others. “My children, like, were scolded if they would open up Robyn’s fridge,” Janelle said in one of the episodes. “I feel like that was poor parenting,” Janelle said. “Through all [the] history of the family, the other kids did it. They’re fine.”



While Paedon Brown fully confessed to having assaulted Gwen, he also implicated Meri Brown as an abusive mother. “Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words,” Paedon said. “Meri was not nice … Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically,” he said in an interview with John Yates.



This is not the first time that Meri has faced allegations of ill-treatment against the Brown kids. Back in 2019, Janelle’s daughter, Maddie called Meri “abusive” and a “monster” in a now-deleted tweet. Maddie who then was 27-year-old said, “There is nothing like dealing with an abusive human your whole life and finally having the freedom to not have anything to do with her.”