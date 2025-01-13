'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown walked away from Kody with one final demand: "Call it my..."

“I put 30 years into this, like, help me move and get out of here, then we’ll just be good to go. We’ll call it even," she said.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown wasn't letting her ex-Kody Brown off the hook so easily, during the show's November 17 episode the reality star demanded a 'severance package'. “I was wondering if you’d be willing to help me load some stuff," Meri asked Kody, “and then would you be interested in driving a truck up there for me? Call it my severance package.” At this point, the Brown family patriarch looked shocked, “On what?” he asked. “Our marriage?”

‘Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown asks for a “severance package” from ex Kody Brown. pic.twitter.com/VqqHPql9t7 — E! News (@enews) November 18, 2024

As per E! News, the TLC star appeared confused over his ex's remark, “It’s a weird space to be with the severance package thing because I don’t know if this is passive-aggressive or if it’s just aggressive,” he said during the confessional, “or if it’s a joke and I don’t know. And I haven’t known my whole marriage.” Meri remained bound to Kody even after officially divorcing him in 2014. She was inspired by fellow 'Sister Wives' Christine and Janelle's actions and announced her separation from the polygamous 'spiritual' marriage in 2022.

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown breaks down over his “favorite ex-wife” Meri Brown leaving. pic.twitter.com/JQAthrpsGA — E! News (@enews) November 25, 2024

“I failed to ask for alimony when we got the legal divorce, so I’m kind of out that,” she explained during her confessional. “I put 30 years into this, like, help me move and get out of here, then we’ll just be good to go. We’ll call it even, I guess. I don’t know.” Further in the episode, she explained to Kody and Robyn that the time had come for her to start an independent life. She also pointed out that her ex was clever enough to blame the decision on her, “He didn’t have the integrity, the courage, to actually sit down with me and have a conversation, say this is not going to work,” she admitted.

Christine, Janelle, Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown at the "The Nutcracker" opening night on December 15, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marcel Thomas)

“It was him trying to do everything he could to push me away so that I would be the one to leave so that he could say, ‘Yeah, I didn’t do anything. She’s the one who left,” she said. In an exclusive with People, Meri disclosed that she shared a cordial relationship with her divorced partner. However, she also noted in the same breath that they were far from being friends. "I'm very comfortable with him. It's not awkward as far as that goes, but we're just not friends. Certainly not friends. You know what I mean? I'm happy with it," she said.

The mother of one admitted to staying away from Kody, "It's just not at a place that we're calling each other and texting and being like, 'Hey, friend, how's it going? What are you doing today?'" Meri wanted their marriage to end on all levels, so she also got it terminated via the church. "It was important to do because I needed to terminate the marriage on every level," she said. The Lizzie's Heritage Inn owner confronted Kody with facts when he attacked her after their marriage was dissolved by the church, "I'm like, 'Well because we've been married that way this whole time. If that wasn't valid, then what were you doing with all these women all these years? So don't tell me that wasn't valid, because at one time you believed that it was.'"