'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reveals if she will accept Kody’s offer to walk her down the aisle

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown confessed that dating in her 50s is difficult, especially after being in a short-lived relationship with Amos Andrews. The couple began dating in October 2023, went public in January 2024, and ended their relationship in February 2024. However, the TV personality recently opened up to the idea of a 'monogamous' marriage, "I just think that having somebody that is committed to me and that I'm committed to, that I can share my life with and share my experiences with, is a pretty cool thing," she told Us Weekly in an exclusive. She also recalled ex Kody Brown promising to 'walk her down the aisle' and revealed his comment came as a surprise.

However, Meri turned down his cordial offer, “He did [say that] and I also said, ‘Yeah, no.’ I might’ve added an expletive in there, but yeah, no. That’s not happening at all,” she said reminiscing the odd moment between them. “It just doesn’t make sense.” She continued, "I did joke with him and say, ‘Hey, the only reason why you want to walk me down the aisle is to just make sure that I am gotten rid of. Please take her, take her. I don’t want her back,’” she added hilariously. The Brown family patriarch labeled Meri as his favorite 'ex-wife' while helping her settle down at her bed and breakfast in Utah.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine and Janelle Brown from "Sister Wives" at the Hollywood Theatre, MGM Grand Hotel/Casino April 14, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller)

"We had something special. I’m not bitter anymore. I’m not angry. I’m glad you and I got that figured out. I’m glad that we were able to be friends. I’m glad that you’re my favorite ex-wife,” Kody said during the November 24, episode of Sister Wives. He added, “But it’s the weirdest thing to be in that place. It is just heartbreaking in a way.” According to Us Weekly, Kody got emotional while looking back on their marriage, "Meri it’s the end of the era. It’s a great run, but I’m not going to let it get me down,” he said with tears.

In December the TLC star told People that she is 'not dating exclusively' and wants to explore her potential before committing to a permanent relationship. "Right now, I'm dating, not exclusively. But you date non-exclusively, and then you're like, 'Okay, I can focus on this person. Let's be exclusive,'" she said. She also acknowledged that when she was with someone, she felt more in tune with her intuition and ended the "situationship" before it was too late. "Hmm, I'm getting a funny vibe. This person's just not for me.' Even if it's just not a funny vibe, nothing's wrong with a person. It's just not for me," she shared.

After her unexpected split from boyfriend Andrews in February, the owner of Lizzie Heritage Inn expressed her views via a lengthy, insightful Instagram post. "Life is a series of experiences," she wrote. "Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations. It's a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past," she continued. "It's only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that's what living and dating is all about. When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again."

Hoping to find someone compatible in the future the reality star ended her message on a positive note. "I know what's important to me in a relationship, and I'm confident in myself while I'm single as well. For now, I'll continue to look into my future with the hope of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth. I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!"