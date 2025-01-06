Kody Brown might leave 'Sister Wives' after Season 19 — and there are signs it could happen

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is now in a monogamous marriage with Robyn Brown

It seems like Kody Brown will be leaving 'Sister Wives' after Season 19! Throughout the TLC show, Kody has experienced a fair share of ups and downs while maintaining his marriages to his wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown. In the series's first season, the viewers were also introduced to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Kody and his wives lived in four houses in Las Vegas cul-de-sac. However, things took a turn, when Kody's marriages with Christine, Meri, and Janelle began to fall apart.

Christine decided to end her marriage to Kody due to his lack of affection. On the other hand, Kody's stubborn nature and estranged behavior with his children drove Janelle away and she decided to dissolve their marriage. At one point, Meri got so annoyed with Kody's cold behavior that she thought of divorcing him, marking the end of their marital relationship. At the time of writing, Robyn is Kody's only wife.

Now, Kody doesn't believe in the idea of plural marriages. Over the last couple of years, Kody's views on marriage have changed. At the present time, he feels that polygamy "kills emotional intimacy” and it stimulates rivalry which can damage relationships. During an episode, Kody even admitted that he never wants to get hitched again and has seen a crystal clear image of the impracticality of plural marriage, as per Screenrant.

Kody and Robyn try to live a peaceful life away from the flashing cameras. When the Brown family resided in Las Vegas, the fans got to witness the raw and natural glimpses into their lives but the situation evolved when the pair shifted to Flagstaff. Currently, the couple doesn't allow the cameras inside their house. It appears that Kody and Robyn want to shroud their lifestyle in secrecy amid rumors that they have misused the family money.

Christine's new husband David Woolley might take over Kody's position as the Brown family patriarch following his departure from the popular show. Christine and David's engagement was captured by the cameras for Season 19 of 'Sister Wives' which outshined the storyline of Kody and Robyn. Christine has now moved on to the next chapter of her life with her partner David and has barely any free time to talk about her ex-husband Kody and polygamy.

As Kody continues to avoid the spotlight, David rises to the occasion and plays the role of a perfect father figure for Kody's children in the period of his absence. At first, Christine and Janelle's kids were hesitant to connect with David but with time he has managed to win over the hearts of the children. Kody never had a great relationship with his adult kids which means David has a chance to build a bond with them as well. If Kody announces his departure from 'Sister Wives', then his family members may not even miss him as his relationships with his loved ones have worsened. Up until now, no official comment has been made regarding Kody's future on the show.