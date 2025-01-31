Sister Wives' Kody Brown slams Janelle and Meri over property drama: "I'm not your servant..."

Sister Wives' Kody Brown reacts to the mounting pressure from ex-wives Janelle and Meri over Coyote Pass property.

When 'Sister Wives' first aired in 2010, Kody Brown was at the helm of the polygamist Brown family. However, as the seasons progressed, the family dynamics crumbled. Soon his third wife Christine Brown, announced her departure in November 2021, which was followed by Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. Kody, who shares children with his ex-wives, now isn't on good terms with them, especially with his second wife Janelle.

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show 'Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage' at the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

The tension between the former partners stems particularly from their shared asset, Coyote Pass, the 14-acre Arizona property they purchased in 2018. Janelle is eager to sever her last tie to Kody by selling her share of Coyote Pass. Frustrated by Kody's vague responses, in Season 19, she gathered documentation to prove their property was purchased with 'joint funds' and should be split fairly among the wives, as per E! News.

However, Kody outrightly rejects the idea that Coyote Pass should be split equally, arguing, "We didn't pay for Coyote Pass all equally—I paid for an entire lot all by myself, at least 92 percent of it. The rest of the property, we all chipped in." Kody claims he’s handling the situation fairly (believes he deserves a larger share), and resents being pressured. "I'm working on this," he said referencing his hiring of a real estate agent. He asserted, "I'm not your servant to boss around. You're wanting me to do something for you that you could do the footwork on, ladies, and I'm not that interested in doing it."

On Sunday, January 26 episode of 'Sister Wives', Meri was seen talking to Janelle, pointing out the unfairness of the situation. "In technicality, you get a third of one of those pieces, and that’s not fair, right?" While acknowledging the lack of formal legal agreements, Janelle believes she has a claim. She said, "I've kind of talked to my lawyer about that, and he feels like there’s something that we can present there because we paid for the land out of the family account." Supporting her claims, Meri agreed, "We all paid for it equally."

As tensions over Coyote Pass escalate, Janelle has been vocal about the family's financial unfairness, even calling out Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown for wearing $400 flip-flops, as per ScreenRant. The ongoing disputes have deepened mistrust within the Brown family, with only Kody and Robyn seemingly on the same page.

Janelle, who is facing financial struggles, is likely hoping for a payout from the land sale, but Kody has positioned himself as the one who made sacrifices to acquire the property, implying it largely belongs to him. However, Janelle previously revealed that she had to take out a mortgage to afford her share, making it clear that she faced financial burdens too. With the land reportedly worth $800,000 across five plots, Janelle is growing increasingly frustrated whenever she questions Kody about selling it.