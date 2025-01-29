Sister Wives' Kody Brown found out about ex Christine’s wedding in the weirdest way: "I saw a..."

'Sister Wives' fans witnessed the emotional fallout of Kody and Christine Brown's split in Season 17, airing in 2022

Uh-oh! Turns out 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown learned about his ex-wife Christine Brown's wedding to David Woolley in a super awkward manner! During an exclusive sneak peek from the TLC special titled 'Sister Wives: Christine & David's Wedding', Kody and his now-only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, shared their thoughts on Christine's wedding ceremony to Woolley. "I knew David and Christine were going to get married because I had met David. I saw a wedding announcement at my sister's house. It was kind of curious to me that some of my family had been invited to the wedding," Kody revealed, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Kody who has six children with Christine also stated that he is completely fine with Christine moving on in her life with Woolley. "I'm really fine. I'm resolved with it. Our relationship ended, she made the accusation that I had…," Kody shared before Robyn interrupted him mid-conversation. Robyn went on to say, "Aren't we just so happy for them? We're just so happy for them, right? That's what we want." Shortly afterward, Kody quipped, "I'm just telling my story! Christine said to our children, 'Dad has his soulmate. I'm going to go look for mine.' And so she says she's found her soulmate, and so I'm happy for her for that fact."

While having a chat with his wife Robyn, Kody also subtly talked about his three divorces that have taken place in the last three years. "Just because I've been angry for them for three years doesn't mean I can't be happy for them," Kody further added. On the other hand, Robyn mentioned that she has only one wish for her former sister wife. "I hope that Christine and David can be happy. That's all I'm going to say," Robyn said.

For the unversed, Christine and Kody spiritually exchanged their vows in March 1994. Throughout their marriage, the pair welcomed six children together: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendolyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and son Paedon. They pulled the plug on their romance after 25 years together in November 2021. Christine later made an official announcement regarding their separation. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," Christine wrote, as per US Weekly.

All the 'Sister Wives' fans caught the aftermath of Christine and Kody's split in Season 17 of the TLC reality show which was released in 2022. During the same year, Christine began dating Woolley. The pair went Instagram official on the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2023. Woolley popped the big question to Christine in April 2023 and she accepted his proposal. These two lovebirds tied the knot in October 2023. It seems like Christine and Woolley have found their happily ever after with each other. We wish nothing but lots of love and happiness to this lovely couple.