'Sister Wives' fans expose Kody And Robyn Brown’s secrets and it’s not looking good: "We’ve seen him..."

Sister Wives’ sleuths have done it again! Kody and Robyn’s so-called financial struggles drama just got a lot messier

From plural marriages to high-stakes drama, TLC's 'Sister Wives' has become a hotspot for controversy. But nothing can beat the tension that escalated when Kody Brown’s polygamous relationships with Christine, Janelle, and Meri crumbled, leaving him with only Robyn Brown. Adding fuel to the fire is the ongoing Coyote Pass dispute, where Janelle is reportedly pushing for Kody and Robyn to buy out her share of the property. Kody and Robyn insist they can’t afford to buy her out due to cash flow issues—but is that the real story, or is there more happening behind the scenes?

(L-R) Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, and Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives' attend a pre-show reception for the grand opening of 'Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas' at the New Tropicana Las Vegas April 13, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images for AEG Live| Photo by Ethan Miller)

After the 'Sister Wives: Love Should Be Multiplied, Not Divided' podcast called out Robyn's love for gaudy Etsy crafts, Reddit users dug into her marketplace account and uncovered hundreds of reviews for expensive doll clothing and accessories, as per The Ashley's Reality Roundup. When totaled, it was revealed that Robyn has spent over $60,000 on handmade specialty doll items within just three years, cementing her status as the show's biggest spender.

Robyn spares no expense on her 18-inch American Girl doll collection, spending hundreds on elaborate ensembles, including custom-made Victorian outfits. While her nine-year-old daughter Ariella also enjoys the dolls, Robyn’s reviews make it clear that many of these pricey purchases are for her collection. Robyn even enthusiastically praised one of her extravagant doll clothing purchases, stating, “Stunning! I love the purple and maroon color combination.” The $578 outfit impressed her with its craftsmanship, as she added, “It is well made and beautifully coordinated. The materials used are high quality and lovely. There are so many accessories and pieces that just complete this outfit. The shop owner is a pleasure to work with as well.”

Netizens on Reddit shared their two cents about the same. A comment read, "Guys, it’s $67k TOTAL for doll clothes on Etsy, over $30k in 2024 alone," while another said, "Is this why she never really wanted them filming inside the home or would stand outside in the cold to talk to people when they’d come over?" In a similar vein, a comment said, "$175 for a 2 gal crock is insane. Thats so expensive+shipping. She’s getting ripped off." Another said, "Her goofy hair makes sense now. Same awful ringlets."

Kody is no saint either, as the Brown family's patriarch was under scrutiny for his drinking habits as per Nerd Stash. Kody is reportedly struggling with Robyn's alleged shopping addiction, and fans think he may have his own vices. A Reddit user pointed out a 'Sister Wives' clip where Kody, after hugging his daughter on Christmas, seems to hold a flask and tries to unscrew the cap—fueling speculation about his secret habits.

Fans on Reddit speculated that Kody may have been secretly drinking for some time, citing his quick temper and erratic behavior as possible signs of self-medicating. Between his messy family dynamics, multiple breakups, Robyn's alleged shopping addiction, and the heartbreaking loss of his son Garrison Brown, many believe the signs were there long before he was seemingly spotted with a flask.

A netizen said, "100%, he doth protest too much. It wasn’t believable. Also we’ve seen him buying carts of alcohol on this sub," while another comment read, "I’ll bet he sneaks off to the garage and drinks during the day. Now he has a huge garage to hide in. I don’t think he copes that well with his current family. They seem like a troubled group at this point. It's disgusting." Another said, "I don’t blame, keep the flask flowin Cody."