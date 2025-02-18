‘Sister Wives’ fans had the same thing to say on Kody Brown’s massive cameo fees: "I’d rather..."

As Kody Brown turns to Cameo for extra cash, fans have plenty to say about his surprisingly steep price

Did you know 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown charges a hefty price for a cameo? Lately, the Brown family patriarch has been using all tactics to earn some money. He and his remaining wife Robyn Brown, are dealing with financial troubles, and his latest move was recording a Cameo for a fan’s Valentine’s Day gift. While delivering a heartfelt message for his fans, Kody couldn’t help but reflect on his own life, admitting he’s been through plenty of ups and downs over the years.

"I don’t really have any other message I can give you, and I understand that we’ve been helpful. Us, the cast of Sister Wives, have been helpful for you and your friend. I’m grateful for that. And it’s probably because we have suffered a little bit, and when you see other people survive suffering, it inspires you to understand that you’re not the only ones. And then when you see people who are happy, it gives you hope that you can have happiness as well," Kody said in the video message, as per Screenrant.

Then, a user named Pretty Girl Venetia who got the message from Kody took to Reddit to share the details of the purchase. "I ordered a cameo for my best friend for Valentines Day- for context her and I have binged almost 14 seasons in the past month- and making fun of that man has brought us so much light in this particularly anxiety-ridden time. I had no idea he would put his wholekodussy into this or I would’ve given him more info…. Pls lmk your favorite part mine is him mentioning his suffering and the ✌️😀😀 HAHAHAH Also please I know I shouldn’t be giving this man my money I’m a poor law student who needs some joy ok ty," she wrote.

Shortly after, fans took to the comments section of a Reddit thread to discuss Kody's steep Cameo price. One social media user wrote, "I know most of the people buying them from Kody are doing it as a joke, but I REALLY wish they would quit doing it!" A second user chimed in, "Sorry but I can’t believe anyone would want a cameo from him even if they were free. I’d give money to a begger on a corner before I would give it to Kody/Robyn." Another user commented, "I’d rather throw the money in the trash can because that is what you are getting with a Kody video." Followed by a fourth user who quipped, "I’m convinced Kody, Brian, Robyn and Nathan are the only ones requesting Cameos from Kody so it can be a front for his efficient tax schemes and boost his ego lol!"

As of now, Kody charges $149 for a Cameo, according to The Express. For those unfamiliar, Cameo is a platform where fans can pay celebrities for personalized video messages. According to his profile, Kody "often gets requests to wish family members a happy birthday or holiday, share words of encouragement, or offer advice on relationships and parenting." His fans especially love when he "references iconic quotes from the show, teases his signature dance moves, or playfully calls out their adoration for his luscious curls and impressive physique." Whether it's a heartfelt message or a lighthearted inside joke, Kody "always brings his signature charm and enthusiasm to make it a memorable experience for his devoted viewers."