Kody Brown's nasty remark on ‘Sister Wives’ proves why many consider him the worst dad ever

Over the years, 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown has made some controversial statements! For the unversed, Kody and his estranged wife, Christine Brown, are currently going head-to-head against each other for child support. As of now, the TLC reality show has not showcased the current events to the viewers. Not long ago, a fan caught an old clip of the Brown family patriarch showing his disapproval of the idea of child support. When Kody called it quits with Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, their children were all adults legally, according to TV Shows Ace. So, then, there was no question about child support. On the other hand, when we talk about Kody and Christine's children, they share a teenage daughter named Truely.

Recently a Reddit user posted a small clip of Kody venting out his emotions from an episode of 'Sister Wives' and wrote, “Thinking child support is screwing you over!? This guy is insane!” In the footage uploaded, Kody shared his take on child support by saying, "No, no, no, she thinks about screwing up me all the time if you know could come off after me over alimony and child support and or anything. She should she'd do it. Oh yeah, she's she's got nothing to go. How could I f**k him?" He wrapped up the clip by impersonating his second wife and doing his wicked laugh.

Many social media users reacted to Kody's bizarre video as the user wrote, “He is insane. What kind of person doesn’t feel obligated or responsible for their own children? She was the one that worked… what did he do? Play with gun trading? He was a kept man basically. He is so freaking gross and I can see the narcissism all over his face. You’d think losing a child with her would make him have empathy but he is void. So gross.” Another person stated, "Project much? He’s angry he got dumped by 3 wives. And they took their income with them! And now he’s stuck with a lady whose only speed is crying or playing victim. I suspect it’s not paradise at home anymore.” A third user quipped, "TYPICAL FLDS man… Pumps as much seed into as many women as possible to reserve his ‘Throne,’ in heaven. Has no actual responsibility for his spawn once they are cordless. I'm disgusted.”

Kody and Christine were previously married for over 25 years before they announced their split in November 2021. Then, Christine issued an official statement to confirm the news of the pair's split. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," Christine wrote, as per Us Weekly. The former couple shares six children: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and their son Paedon.

Following her split from Kody, Christine moved on in her life with David Woolley. According to People magazine, Christine and Woolley tied the knot in October 2023 after getting engaged in April of the same year. The two lovebirds made their romance Instagram official in February 2023. Every now and then, Christine continues to share funny videos of the pair on her Instagram page. Now, the pair happily resides in their Utah home. We are glad that Christine finally found her soulmate in Woolley.