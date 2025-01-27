‘Sister Wives’ fans convinced Kody Brown is still 'bitter' and 'pissed' Janelle chose dogs over him

Fans still recall Janelle choosing her kids and dogs over Kody during the family’s COVID-19 saga, and it seems Kody isn’t letting it go anytime soon.

In the tangled web of drama that is ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19, Kody Brown is making headlines—not just for his attempts at navigating monogamy, but for his lingering bitterness over one of the most iconic moments in the show’s history. Fans still recall Janelle Brown choosing her kids and dogs over Kody during the family’s COVID-19 saga, and it seems Kody isn’t letting it go anytime soon. Back in the day, Janelle and her daughter, Savannah, decided to live in an RV on Coyote Pass, a move that Kody grudgingly tolerated. But when he proposed staying with them, he made one condition— the dogs had to live outside.

Janelle’s response? A firm no. She declared in a confessional, “...choose the kids, choose the dogs.” That moment cemented her as a fan favorite, but it seems Kody has yet to recover. In Sunday's episode of the reality show, Kody’s bitterness was on full display during a tour of Coyote Pass with a real estate agent. He remarked, “I have an ex who was here living out of an RV. That’s not good for a marriage. So don’t even try that…And especially if you’ve got dogs in the RV.” He once also shared, “My bedroom is the sacred place for me and my wife…to associate with each other in any variety of ways and the dogs shouldn’t be there.”

As per TVShowAce, fans picked up on his subtle dig at Janelle’s decision to prioritize her dogs over their marriage. On Reddit, a fan wrote, “Kody is still bitter about Janelle’s dogs and the RV.” Another agreed, “Kody is not over these divorces. Not even close.” Chiming in, another penned, “He is still pissed she chose to sleep with the dogs over him.” Reiterating the sentiment, a fan remarked, “I love when she said I’m going to choose the dogs and going to choose the kids. Every time!!!! Yes, mama Jenelle.” Meanwhile, one noted, “‘Okay, good to know. Thank you.’ 😂 That guy [realtor] was so not into Kody’s annoying stories.”

On Her Own Journey! What Happened to ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s RV? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown famously decided to live in an RV on the family’s Coyote Pass property as she waited for her dream house to be built … but her plans clearly changed since... pic.twitter.com/Kvs1mc4kMI — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) April 30, 2023

Janelle’s choice wasn’t just about the dogs; it symbolized a deeper issue. Over time, Kody’s strained relationships with his children, financial secrecy, and favoritism toward his fourth wife Robyn Brown eroded her trust in him and their plural marriage. Janelle has repeatedly stated that her breaking point was Kody’s unwillingness to mend his relationship with their kids. She revealed, "The big spark for me was when his relationship broke down with my children and he didn't seem like he would move heaven and earth to fix it," as reported by E! News.

Finances also played a prominent role in the split. As the family’s bookkeeper, Janelle accused Kody of recklessly spending shared funds without consulting his wives. She exclaimed, "The last several years, Kody would just take out funds and I don't know what for. And the money was just being spent and lots of it." For Kody, however, the narrative is different. He blamed Janelle for their financial troubles, claiming, "Janelle was doing the bookkeeping so some of the bills to be paid by all of us, were supposed to be paid by her."