'Sister Wives' fans are weirded out by how Kody Brown's teeth looks: "The bitterness rots..."

Kody Brown gets mocked online for his yellowing teeth, as the star is otherwise very particular about his looks.

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown is known to fuss over his looks. From his over-the-top hairdo to dyeing his thinning locks, Kody’s vanity has been a running joke on the show. But recently, fans noticed something that didn't really match his otherwise appearance-obsessed persona. During a close-up on a recent episode, viewers noted that Kody’s teeth were shockingly yellow and stained. For a man so worried about looking good, the oversight had fans flocking to chime in on Reddit.

A close-up photo of Kody Brown's stained teeth. (Image Source: Reddit)



“Kody hasn’t smiled in several seasons. His teeth have gotten SO yellow! With how vain he is, I’m surprised he hasn’t had them whitened,” a Redditor penned. “The bitterness rots from the inside out,” quipped another. Others speculated that his love for lemons may have contributed to the problem, referencing a scene where Kody was seen eating lemon slices during a date with ex Janelle Brown. The acidity, they claimed, could have worn away his enamel. “All those lemons sucked off the enamel,” argued a netizen. "Oh yeah, the lemons will definitely destroy the enamel,” echoed another.



A screenshot of Kody’s yellow teeth during one of the episodes (Image Source: 'Sister Wives'| TLC)



Meanwhile, some opined that Kody probably wore Invisalign or some other dental device, which left a yellowish tint. Fans also speculated that maybe the reality star was a smoker despite there being no evidence to support this theory. “Poor oral hygiene. Coffee drinker. Lemon in water, which is acidic and not great to guzzle down the way he does. Kissing Robyn's breakdancing ass. Poor genetics. Alcohol or drug abuse. Or, all the bullshit he spews has stained his teeth,” a person listed.







As the comments poured in, one also read, “His teeth were not this yellow in previous episodes, that I’ve noticed anyway. I wonder if he forgot to wear his falsies or something, the ones that slip over your teeth. He’s so vain, I’m surprised he hasn’t gotten himself veneers or teeth whitening.” A common theory was also that Kody’s yellow teeth might be due to his heavy consumption of soda. A Redditor argued, “Soda culture is huge in Mormon communities. Utah and Nevada have tons of soda bar chains and everything. The man probably lives off Mountain Dew or Coca-Cola.”

As per reports, Kody is known for spending hours on his hair, even sleeping in a hairnet. Addressing his vanity, he once explained how his routine is important to his signature curls. He said, “Everybody always wants to give me crap about my hair, but I have to do a lot of work to take care of this hair.” Not just his hair, Kody has also faced rumors of cosmetic enhancements for years. From a tighter jawline to fewer wrinkles, his changing features have kept fans talking. The 'Sister Wives' Season 19 trailer that showed Kody with plumper lips and smoother skin, had fans particularly convinced of the same.