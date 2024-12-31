'Sister Wives' fans concerned for Christine Brown after they spot 'odd detail' in latest photo

'Sister Wives' fans worried for Christine Brown after they notice 'bizarre detail' in recent photo

Lately, all the fans of 'Sister Wives' have been concerned about Christine Brown. The viewers have shared their worries after spotting an odd detail in Christine's recent photograph. Not long ago, the 51-year-old reality TV star shared a series of pictures from the Plexus Worldwide Black Tie Gala on her Instagram page. In the first snap, Christine can be seen flaunting her newest tattoo while posing alongside Janelle Brown and her daughter Madison Rose Brown.

The picture showed Christine looking like a million bucks in a sensual black dress. When we talk about her hairstyle, she kept her blonde locks in loose curls. In the second snap, she sweetly posed alongside her husband David Woolley. “Went to a @plexusworldwide black-tie gala last night with some of my favorite people. I LOVE doing a home-based business with my family!” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

However, what caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans was the black stain on Christine's arm. One social media user wrote, "It’s the tattoo and the arm bruise for me," meanwhile another user shared similar sentiments by commenting, "Me too!" Followed by a third user who penned, "[Christine] just had her grandkids for a week on vacation. They were probably all over her.”

A fourth user chimed in, "Why can’t people say anything nice? Here is a woman who was in a controlling relationship for years where she was made to feel like she was less than. And now people in the comments are ripping her apart. And the bruise on her arm I mean really????? I hope to god none of you see my bruises. Bruises don’t mean she is being beaten for goodness sake. You only have to look at her with her man to see he is nothing but loving and kind. Look at her eyes for the first time they are light up and sparkling. She has found her sparkle in life again."

At the moment, Christine is enjoying her married life with her husband David. The two lovebirds tied the knot in October 2023. Then, they exchanged their vows in front of 330 guests in Utah. For those wondering, the pair announced their engagement in April of the same year. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Then, Christine marked the special occasion with a sweet Instagram post. "It’s been incredible to have you as my partner. I feel so blessed to be married to you and I look forward to the rest of our lives together," she captioned the post.

Before striking a romance with David, Christine was spiritually married to Kody Brown for 25 years. They called it quits in November 2021. While having a conversation with People magazine, Christine spilled the beans on her split from Kody and said, "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately. I will be a monogamist from here on out. Polygamy is not for me anymore."