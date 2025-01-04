'Sister Wives' drama drags on as Robyn Brown reveals she feels gaslit by 'some' of her family members

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown joined the Brown family after her marriage to Kody Brown in December 2014

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown is finally addressing all the accusations made against her by her fellow co-stars including Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown. On Wednesday, January 1, TLC shared a clip from the latest episode of the show. The video showed Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn, breaking her silence regarding the claims that have been swirling in the air for a while now. “I’ve been hearing some feedback from family about the accusations being made against me. I feel like I’ve been gaslit by some of the family members," she said.

During a private confessional, Kody shared his thoughts on the entire situation and mentioned that it seems natural for Christine, Meri, and Janelle to have “jealousy and dislike” towards Robyn. Kody went on to marry Robyn in December 2014 after legally divorcing his first wife Meri. As of right now, Robyn is Kody's only remaining wife as the Brown family patriarch has already been separated from his other wives.

Speaking of the jealously, the father of 18 said, "It’s just a thing that happens in plural marriages. I should be bigger about it, but we’re supposed to be a team working together.” On the other hand, Robyn broke down in tears while sharing her heartfelt thoughts. “I know what I wanted. I want this family. I was bending over backward to encourage Kody’s relationships with his wives and Kody’s relationships with his kids. I had too high of expectations. I wanted too much from my sister wives," she explained, as per In Touch Weekly.

In the December 29 episode of 'Sister Wives', things got messy between Robyn and Kody's ex-wives when Christine who separated from Kody in 2021 accused Robyn of 'planting the idea' of divorce in Kody and Meri's minds so that he could marry her instead. “When Robyn first came into the family, she started talking to us about these other families where the first wife divorced the husband so he could marry the second wife legally and legally adopt the kids. I don’t think Meri felt like it was planted. I think Meri felt like it was her own idea," she shared.

However, Robyn stated that it was an "absolute lie." In a confessional, she said, "I never said it. I don’t even know anyone who divorced their first wife so that the second wife could adopt kids. I’ve never even heard of that before. Meri told me when she made the offer that when we were getting to know each other, she had had the idea in her head to offer to give me the legal marriage so that Kody could adopt my kids.”

Meanwhile, Meri who was previously hitched to David Jessop from 1999 to 2007 stated that "she never even wanted to be legally married to Kody." The mother of five quipped, “I was actually really grateful that I wasn’t going to be legally married to Kody because I’d gone through so much trauma with my legal divorce in my last marriage. I was very happy and content with my spiritual marriage. I didn’t need anything else.”