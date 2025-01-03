Kody Brown revealed he felt 'unmanly' when Christine announced her decision to split

"I need some grief counseling or something," Kody confessed. "I can't let go," he said after Christine announced their split.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown ended her 25-year 'spiritual' marriage with Kody Brown in November 2021, which inspired his other wives, Janelle and Meri, to end their polygamous connections. According to Business Insider, the Brown family patriarch expressed that Christine made him feel 'unmanly' with her decision. "It feels like just this major injustice that is being done to me and it galls me," Kody said during a confessional in 2022 season 17 episode. "I feel unmanly, so I'm not gonna sit and go, 'Hey, somebody's leaving me,'" he continued. "I don't want my other wives to see me as weak. So, I don't want to talk about it to them."

"I need some grief counseling or something," he added. "I can't let go." Christine on her part wanted Kody to announce their split to the other 'Sister Wives', "I can't be their sister wife anymore," she said. "I can be their friend." The reality star also revealed that she wasn't going to remain 'close' with Meri and Robyn but with Janelle, she shared a 'sisterly' connection. "Am I still a sister wife?" she questioned, adding that "the answer is no."

Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown at the Hollywood Theatre on April 14, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller)

Christine and Kody share six children: daughters - Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and son Paedon. As per InTouch Weekly, Kody posted an emotional note after Christine released a public statement announcing their split. "Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents,” he wrote on Instagram. The mother of six in her message expressed that they had 'grown apart' as a couple and it seemed impossible to reconcile.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” She added, “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With love, Christine Brown.” InTouch Weekly reported that the reality star confessed to other 'Sister Wives' feeling betrayed over the decision. “I know that they’re going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed and [wonder], What does that mean to be a sister wife then?" Christine admitted during a confessional.

In August 2022 in an exclusive with People, Christine discussed the main reason that led to the demise of her marriage with ex-Kody. "He broke my little girl's heart," she said while revealing that the Brown family patriarch's absence during their 19-year-old daughter Ysabel scoliosis surgery widened their differences. "I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect," she said. "I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it." Christine confessed, "I was there with Ysabel the whole time in New Jersey for the surgery. And I remember them pointing out, like, 'Are you here alone? Where's your husband?' I'm like, 'Oh, he's not here.' And they're like, 'Whoa, isn't that hard?'" She is currently married to David Woolley, the reality star called it a 'fairytale wedding'. The couple tied the knot on October 7th, 2023.