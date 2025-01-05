Fans can't decide between two guest sharks — dubbed the worst in the show’s history

"Everything she said was so stupid,” a Reddit user said about one of the guest sharks of 'Shark Tank'.

Over the years, Shark Tank has had some of the most creative entrepreneurs. Guest sharks have occasionally joined the show alongside the main judges. Their diverse areas of expertise are often welcomed by fans. However, not all guest sharks have managed to win over the audience. Bethenny Frankel and Gwyneth Paltrow, in particular, have faced criticism from viewers as their contributions didn’t live up to expectations; their presence on the reality show sparking immense debate instead.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit on September 11, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Taylor Hill)

On Reddit, netizens deemed Frankel and Paltrow as the least-liked guest judges. An entire thread on the platform was dedicated calling for Frankel to never return to the show. A critic penned, "If they wanted another female Shark please just use Sara Blakely more often. She comes across as intelligent and actually invests in products when she's on the show. I love this show but she seriously made me want to turn tonight's episode off." Another agreed, "Everything she said was so stupid and her voice was so whiney that I had to skip through every time she spoke."

The guest sharks on shark tank are always the worst .:. It’s like they stay tryna gouge each company that has a chance or super shit on any company that they don’t believe in .:. — WealthSquadWaxGod.:. (@YoungWaxGod) November 28, 2020

Similarly, Paltrow's involvement also drew criticism from fans who opined that her business wasn't good enough to earn her a Shark slot. The question of whether Paltrow deserved a place at the table was discussed at length in a different Reddit post. One Reddit user said, "For me, it's just that she was not that great on the show and didn't really come across as a business person that much at all. Her questions were pretty boring and uninteresting, she wasn't really making offers until Mark Cuban dragged her into one to help her out."

Another viewer argued, "She comes from money. She is not self-made. She tried so hard to portray herself as otherwise on the show. She talks about the 'consciousness of manifestation' on Shark Tank, which her con artist cousin Rebecca Neumann made famous. Hearing her speak...was so pretentious and cringe." Whether Frankel or Paltrow will return to the show is uncertain. As reported by The Things, it appears mostly doubtful given the unfavorable feedback.

Peak comedy is Gwyneth Paltrow on Shark Tank asking people to explain the medical science behind their product as a basis for her to decide whether to invest or not. — Fluff.Ken (@iDocLev) December 28, 2023

However, other guests sharks proved to be tremendous hit with viewers. Chris Sacca, who is known for his substantial investments in big companies such as Uber, Facebook, Twitter, and Kickstarter, was one of them. He supported a total of six companies during his appearances in the seventh and eighth seasons of the show. As reported by Screenrant, Alex Rodriguez also made several noteworthy appearances, including a noteworthy collaboration with Mark Cuban to invest in Ice Shaker. Rodriguez is regarded by many to be one of the most sympathetic guest sharks, constantly encouraging business owners with heartwarming tales. Richard Branson, Kevin Hart, and Ashton Kutcher are some of the other well-known guest sharks who have each made a distinct impression on the show.