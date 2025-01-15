'Shark Tank' investors break a major show rule to secure a $500k deal with a knife company

Many budding entrepreneurs dream of getting a deal on the ABC business show 'Shark Tank.' However, only a few manage to impress the Sharks and secure a deal in their kitty. During the fourth episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 11, Swedish entrepreneurs Mikael Soderlindh and Marc Lickfett pitched their company Knife Aid to esteemed Sharks including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Rohan Oza. After pitching their business idea, the dynamic duo stated that they spotted a substantial gap in the United States for their mail-in knife sharpening service, which already existed in their home country. In the episode, O'Leary and Oza joined Soderlindh and Lickfett as they tested a dull as well as a sharp knife.

At that point, Soderlindh and Lickfett explained to the Sharks how their company operated. For those unaware, Knife Aid offers their customers a pre-paid envelope that they mail back with a minimum of 4 knives for sharpening. Founded in 2018, the company charges $10 for sharpening every blade which also includes the shipping charges. Then, Soderlindh and Lickfett were seeking $400k for 15 percent of the company, as per Market Realist. These two mentioned that they required American expertise to expand their business and the "power of the tank" to market their company. In addition to this, they also stated that they had already generated six figures in sales.

Greiner was the first Shark to offer a deal to the Knife Aid founders. Then, she offered $200k and a $200k line of credit for 20%. At that time, O'Leary offered $400k for 20% equity. On the other hand, Oza also provided the same deal to Soderlindh and Lickfett. Shortly after, Corcoran entered the chat and decided to join hands with O'Leary for $500k for 20% equity. Talking about Cuban, he didn't offer a deal to the duo. When asked about his decision to turn down the company, Cuban said, "I'm a (expletive) shark." Without a doubt, Cuban was simply watching the remaining four Sharks as they battled it out for Knife Aid. After hearing all the offers, Soderlindh and Lickfett stepped aside and discussed all the options.

To convince the aspiring entrepreneurs, Greiner got out of her seat and joined the duo as they were thinking about their final decision. According to Food Republic, Corcoran shared her thoughts on Greiner's move and said, "I thought this was against the rules, you know?" In his response, O'Leary replied, "No. There's no rules." Soon after, O'Leary also went to the hallway. Oza also joined Greiner and O'Leary as he was keen on getting a deal with Soderlindh and Lickfett. Then, the creative startup owners asked Greiner to raise their investment to $500k. After all the hallway negotiations, Greiner and Oza offered $500,000 for 20% and they agreed.

According to a report by Shark Tank Recap, Knife Aid is still thriving in the market. It has been reported that the knife-sharpening company has generated an annual revenue of $2 million. At the time of writing, the company has more than 16k followers on Instagram. Every now and then, they continue to inform their customers regarding exciting offers and schemes through regular posts on their social media channels.