Sean Evans praised for his 'eye contact' during Heidi Klum interview — Jimmy Fallon, take notes

Sean Evans shows Jimmy Fallon how it’s done in his interview with Heidi Klum and fans can't get enough

Sean Evans is a true gentleman and his actions prove that! During a June 2024 episode of 'Hot Ones', Evans was joined by the Emmy-winning television host and supermodel Heidi Klum who took on the wings of the death challenge. As per Entertainment Weekly, Klum seemed to struggle after tasting the Da Bomb hot sauce and said, "That one is the kicker." Surprisingly, Klum unbuttoned her denim top, unable to handle the heat, and finished the challenge with just her bra. Meanwhile, Evans kept his cool like a pro, even joking about taking off his top too. So far, the video of this episode has racked up over 4 million views.

Throughout the interview, Evans held a steady gaze with Klum and the viewers appreciated him for his actions in the comment section. One social media user wrote, "Sean’s eye contact getting extremely tested here. What a gentleman." Followed by a second user who penned, "Sean has found the final boss to test him to be a true professional interviewer. And he passed where most others would fail." A third user chimed in, "The fact that they used a thumbnail from before she took her jacket off tells you everything you need to know of what a great channel this really is." A fourth user commented, "He is an intelligent interviewer and has the best questions. Everyone goes there in fear most come out doing something. They never thought they could do. I love the show in it’s entirety." Another user quipped, "Sean is putting on a masterclass of eye discipline."

In a situation where many talk show hosts usually fall under pressure, Evans passed with flying colors. In the past, Jimmy Fallon was called out for his awkward interview with Klum. Over the years, Klum has appeared on Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' several times and the duo has managed to entertain the fans with their funny banter. In 2024, Klum appeared in an episode of Fallon's show where the two discussed several topics including 'America's Got Talent Fantasy League', an on-set blunder, and Halloween costumes.

For her talk show appearance, Klum stunned in a plunging black mini dress. However, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice Fallon’s wandering gaze. Throughout the interview, he struggled to maintain eye contact, sparking criticism from viewers. As per The Things, one user shared, "To everyone saying he didn't peek once... 0:20." Another user went on to say, "Worst late night host in history. Just watching him is cringe." Another person stated, "Jimmy Fallon appears and sounds like he is under the influence."

On the other hand, some users raved over Klum's fashion sense and her great personality. A user stopped by the comments section and penned, "I just want to say that Heidi Klum is one of the nicest and sweetest celebrities I have observed for many years, she is always such a decent and genuine human being." Another person remarked, "I love her!!! Love her energy, love her laughter, love her beauty!! And of course all of her fun halloween costumes!!!" One person echoed similar sentiments by saying, "Heidi is so lovely with a great sense or Humor her costume are just amazing the worms one was so iconic."