DJ Khaled struggles on ‘Hot Ones’ but what he said about health made him one of the worst guests on show

'Hot Ones' has had a mix of great and not-so-great guests, but when it comes to the worst, fans almost always agree, that DJ Khaled takes the crown. Even Kevin Hart, who had a rough time on the show, doesn’t come close to how bad Khaled’s episode was. Let’s take a look back at his most infamous moments, Sean Evans’ reaction, and how fans felt about Khaled’s excuses. Plus, we’ll compare his episode to a more recent interview featuring Sydney Sweeney, who handled the spicy challenge in a completely different way.

Khaled tapped out early in the challenge, making excuses about his health, which many fans found ironic given his eating habits. During the interview, he told host Sean Evans, "I promise you if I stop, it doesn't mean I gave up. I'm gonna teach you something today. We can't play ourselves. We can't hurt ourselves. We can't hurt our health. Now you see, that's the key." He also added, "This s*** ain't a victory to me. It ain't doing anything to me but causing problems," as per Mashed. Sean Evans later reflected on the episode, visibly amused by Khaled’s reasoning. He even included it in his personal list of the most unforgettable 'Hot Ones' interviews.

However, fans saw it differently, roasting Khaled for his attitude. Many pointed out how ridiculous his excuses sounded, especially because he had a meal before the interview. Many internet users slammed Khaled for his behaviour. In the comments section of the YouTube video, one person wrote, "A 400-pound man saying we can't play our health is hilarious to me." Another one recalled, "Sean should have told Adam that in the green room, Khaled ate like 3 pizzas and shit, like all this food. Sean said it in another interview somewhere, hilarious." Others found the episode entertaining despite Khaled’s poor effort, with one fan commenting, "The DJ Khaled episode was the pinnacle of how a Hot Ones episode can go so wrong and go so right at the same time. I still lmao every time I see this. Epic."

Another thing that stood out to fans was how Sean Evans, who is usually calm and composed, appeared visibly frustrated. Viewers noticed a slight change in his tone, with one remarking, "This is the one time I’ve ever seen Sean kind of snappy and sarcastic towards a guest. I’m honestly here for it. Good for you, Sean, fighting back against this giant ego." Another fan added, "Every time Sean ate a wing he should have just looked at Khaled and said "Another one" Major props to Sean Evans in this interview... He was able to stomach the hot wings and DJ Khaled simultaneously," noted one fan. While other guests have had bad attitudes or failed to finish the wings, Khaled’s episode remains unmatched in terms of poor sportsmanship.

DJ Khaled attends the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event at SLS Miami on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Credit Image Source: Getty Image | Photo by Eugene Gologursky)

In contrast, a recent 'Hot Ones' episode which was released in 2024 with Sydney Sweeney was received far more positively. Unlike Khaled, she approached the challenge with confidence, even teasing Sean at the start by saying the wings weren’t that hot, though her expression later suggested otherwise. She handled the challenge well and kept the conversation engaging, which really impressed the viewers. Her attitude also made for a refreshing and enjoyable episode, unlike DJ Khaled's "boring" interview. While Khaled’s episode remains infamous for all the wrong reasons, Sweeney demonstrated exactly how to handle the heat, both from the wings and the interview. You can watch the 'Hot Ones' episode with Sydney Sweeney here.