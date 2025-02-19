Jimmy Fallon didn’t let Heidi Klum finish what she wanted to say and the whole thing felt quite sad

We all know that one friend who just can’t help but interrupt—always talking over you, no matter the conversation. Even when you're sharing a great story, they swoop in with their thoughts, stopping you mid-sentence. Heidi Klum, experienced this firsthand when Jimmy Fallon cut her off during a 2017 appearance on 'The Tonight Show' back in 2017. Heidi appeared on the talkshow to promote 'America’s Got Talent, Season 12' which was already making waves—including a chicken that plays 'America the Beautiful' on the piano.

After the clip aired, Heidi tried to add one last comment—but she never got the chance. Unfortunately, she didn’t get the chance. Right before she could finish her thought, Jimmy jumped in, holding up his finger with a firm “NOPE!” and completely cut her off. Thanks to Jimmy, we’ll never know what Heidi was about to add to the conversation. Was she about to share more about the chicken’s piano skills? Maybe even joke that it needs a manager? Or was she going to share some behind-the-scenes gossip about the show? Whatever it was, we’ll never get the answer.

The moment was almost like a mini-play with three parts. In part 1, Heidi gets cut off, and her reaction is a surprised smile, as she processes what just happened. In part 2, you can see the confusion on her face, with a classic head tilt—like, “Wait, did he just do that?” In part 3, Heidi seems to accept the awkward moment, nodding and laughing, with a final resigned look, as if to say, "Yep, that just happened." Maybe next time, Heidi should bring the piano-playing chicken along for revenge. Maybe they can team up and interrupt Jimmy right in the middle of his monologue! That would definitely be a moment to remember.

While Fallon is used to interrupting others on his show, he recently got a taste of his own medicine. On February 10, David Letterman made a surprise appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' cutting off Fallon's monologue to greet his longtime musical director, Paul Shaffer, and The World's Most Dangerous Band, who were filling in for The Roots during 'SNL's 50th anniversary,', according to The Sun. Fallon had just finished a Super Bowl LIX joke when Letterman suddenly walked on stage. Fallon shouted, "Oh, my God! David Letterman?! My God! What are you doing here?" Letterman responded with his usual deadpan humor: "Is this the 23rd hour of the Today show?" before turning to Shaffer and asking, "Paul?! What are you doing here?!"

Shaffer, who had been Letterman's bandleader for 33 years, joked, "You ever taken too much Ambien and then you wake up somewhere with no clue how the hell you got there?" Letterman replied, "Wow. You've been reading my diary." The reunion quickly became chaotic. Fallon suggested making a TikTok video, but Letterman, in his signature deadpan style, replied, "I made an enormous deal with the Chinese government." When Fallon proposed a "handshake challenge," Letterman shot it down, saying, "Yeah, that was lame. What I really want to do is hit you in the face with a tortilla." And that’s exactly what happened. They ended up in a tortilla slap fight, with Fallon laughing, "I think you cracked a crown!" Letterman jokingly replied, "We'll see you in court."