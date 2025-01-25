School kids loved hearing their janitor's singing voice. Then, he went to ‘AGT’ and bagged $1 million.

Goodall’s powerful voice had been a hidden gem, heard only in the school hallways. But everything changed when his students discovered his talent.

Richard Goodall, a middle school janitor from Indiana, has become an overnight sensation after winning ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19 and taking home the $1 million grand prize. As per Market Realist, Goodall’s incredible journey wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of his students, who played a key role in helping him chase his dream. For years, Goodall’s powerful voice had been a hidden gem, heard only in the hallways while he worked. But everything changed when his students discovered his talent and convinced him to audition.

With their encouragement, Goodall finally decided to give it a shot. His audition, performing Journey’s 'Don't Stop Believin', brought the judges to their feet and launched him into the competition. As the season progressed, his students rallied around him, watching every episode and voting religiously to support him.

“I’m not a fancy person. I take out the trash, I wipe off the tables, and I sweep the floors. I’m just having fun and I’m trying to make people happy,” Goodall said in his introductory clip for ‘AGT’. He added, “The kids would hear me sing and they’d tell me that I’ve got talent. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I got on a plane.” Judge Heidi Klum was so thrilled with his audition, that she pressed the Golden Buzzer, seeing Goodall directly to the quarterfinals. “I felt your nerves a little bit today, but I also feel the passion that you have when you sing, with every syllable that you sing,” she said. Even Simon Cowell remarked, “Richard, you are my hero because that was special, genuinely special. I think America is going to love you.”



During the finale, the 56-year-old performed Journey's 1981 iconic hit again with the band's co-founder Neal Schon, creating a full circle. Overwhelmed with emotion after being crowned the winner, Goodall said, “Simon says two minutes can change your life, and my life has been transformed. This win isn't just for me, it’s for my school, my family, and anyone who's ever dared to dream.”

Even after taking home a million-dollar cash prize, Goodall has returned to his job as a janitor at the middle school in Terre Haute. Despite his newfound fame, Goodall says he remains the same person he always was. In an interview with TODAY, he shared, “I’m doing singing things, but I’m still at the school. I’m still a janitor...Not much has changed.”

He explained, “I’m not saying that I don’t want to say fame but the fame is kind of wearing off because they see me Monday through Friday...Everybody says hi and asks me how I'm doing and what’s going on in my life. They just see me all the time, so it’s kind of, you know, it’s just Richard.”

While Goodall is back to his regular routine, his singing career is starting to take off. He has sung the national anthem at several sporting events and even opened for ‘AGT’ judge Howie Mandel at a show. He shared that he would soon start playing regular concerts, and hoped to release an album someday. He also encouraged other regular Joe's to audition. “At this point...I think Season 20 is the perfect time for somebody who’s just a regular working person."

Goodall also made history as the oldest person to ever win ‘America's Got Talent.’ Before him, the record was held by Terry Fator, a singing impressionist and ventriloquist, who was 42 when he won the show’s second season back in 2007.