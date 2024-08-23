'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' contestant Athena Likis faces elimination despite amazing lip sync gig

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' Season 1 recently had its first elimination after a thrilling two-episode premiere. 'Drag Race Belgique' star Athena Likis was unfortunately first drag queen to be eliminated from the franchise. The contestants competed in the International Queen of Mystery Ball, the fashional ramp walk and the final lip sync challenge.

The contestants did their best to nail all the rounds in Episode 3 but Alyssa Edwards and Pythia were the clear winners of all rounds. Athena and Soa de Muse landed at the bottom after RuPaul didn't find them fascinating. The bottom two contestants competed in the lipsync challenge and RuPaul decided to save Soa eliminating Athena.

They performed on Olivia Rodrigo's song, 'Bad Idea Right?' and Athena nailed it. Soa's lip sync was unbearable to watch. The contestant messed up and forgot almost lyrics. Additionally, Athena's eviction seemed to be unfair as she didn't deserve to be at the bottom. Kitty Scott-Claus and Kween Kong showed their worst fashion game they should be at the bottom. Athena's vibrant outfits, aesthetics and creativity deserved to survive the latest round.

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' contestant Athena Likis dubbed as an 'icon'

After the elimination, 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' judge RuPaul Charles announced that Athena Likis is and always be an 'icon'. Athena arrived in the show confident and dubbed herself as a 'goddess'. She also was set to defeat other drag queens with her charm.

During the premiere, Athena claimed, "I think the other girls need to watch out because I always have something up my sleeve." She further announced, "This time I'm here to win. I'm hungry for it."

Soa de Muse fails to nail the 'Garden of Eden' challenge

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' Season 1 contestant Soa de Muse has been at the beginning of the bottom since the beginning of the show. She did have a knack for fashion but she lacks implementation skills. During the 'Garden of Eden' round, Soa donned a dark look with multiple accessories.

Additionally, she wanted to add French spice to her looks but the element was no way around her. Meanwhile, Athena's 'Garden of Eden' was like a goddess and RuPaul Charles also agreed with it.

Watch new episodes of 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' Season 1 every Friday on Paramount+.