‘RHOSLC’ star Bronwyn Newport loses it after she receives a special DM from superstar

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Bronwyn Newport just received a DM (direct message) from the iconic singer Rihanna. In addition to this, the 'Lift Me Up' hitmaker also followed Bronwyn on Instagram.

On October 28, Bronwyn took to her Instagram Stories to talk about Rihanna's follow and message. "You guys. I'm freaking out. Over the weekend The Queen herself Rihanna followed me and DMed me," she said.

"And then when I responded to her DMed me a second time. Words like bestie soulmate were used. I was freaking out. Um I actually saw her message and did not open it because I was worried I wasn't going to have the coolness back to her to respond and I don't want to leave her unread in my DMs," she further added.

The Bravo housewife continued, "I waited like a whole day to open it and respond. I was such a nerd and I just got asked to speak to be part of a speaking engagement with another queen like a literal. This is the best week of my life."

Rihanna gushes over the cast of 'RHOSLC'

While talking to E! News in October, Barbadian singer Rihanna had nothing but good things to say about the housewives featured on Bravo's show 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'

"They had such a swinging opening season that knocked me off my feet. Because it takes a while to get used to or know who the characters are truly. They just knocked it out of the park. You never know what's coming with them," she told the media outlet.

When asked about her favorite Bravo housewife of all time, the 'Love on the Brain' songstress responded, "Jenna Lyons. I don’t want to be generalized, but I love her!"

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport undergoes laser treatment

In a separate Instagram Story, Bronwyn Newport disclosed that she recently underwent laser treatment. "Also I got my face lasered off today you know I've been following this Moxie treatment plan that is supposed to be fixing all of my acne scars and my hyperpigmentation," she said.

The fashion influencer added, "I do the moxie and the not skin type. What do I do? It's the microneedling with laser radio frequency. So hopefully my skin falls off, sheds, regrows, looks beautiful again by Thursday. It's very me though. I'm really Murphy's Law. It can happen and it's weird it's going to happen to me. I laser my whole face off because I have nothing all week that I can't be ugly for and I get asked to literally go hang out with my biggest icon right now. The woman I'm most impressed with rooting for the most. All my dreams are coming true. RuPaul's Drag Race. Call me. That's my trifecta."