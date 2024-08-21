The plot thickens! RHONJ's Teresa Giudice bashed for sharing cryptic pregnancy post with clickbait link

MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY: The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice has recently joined the clickbait post trend to earn some extra cash after the Bravo show's cast shake-up. The Bravo star took to her Facebook account and shared a pregnancy announcement post.

Teresa cropped the photo of the couple and didn't reveal their face. She wrote in the caption, "We are SO EXCITED to FINALLY CONFIRM SHE'S PREGNANT!" The Bravo star's cringe Facebook post sparked speculations of her pregnancy and she was highly criticized for the clickbait post. However, the reality star also added a link to a report of 'The Bachelor' alum Ben Higgins and his wife Jessica Clarke's pregnancy news. Teresa's post gave off a desperate vibe similar to that of 'RHOA' star Kim Zolciak, who also shared a pregnancy clickbait post.

How many kids does 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice have?

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice shares four daughters with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14. Teresa's daughters have appeared on the Bravo series alongside their family. Additionally, Teresa's youngest, Audriana, was even born on camera.

After finalizing her divorce from Joe, Teresa married Luis Ruelas in a lavish New Jersey ceremony in August 2022 and all four of her daughters were a part of her bridal party.

Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia hopes to be a 'Real Housewife'

Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice has recently teased her future career during an episode of the Trading Secrets podcast. Gia was asked if she believed she would one day be a 'Real Housewife.' Gia answered, 'Yeah'. She also shared that "there were times" throughout her 15 years on the show when she didn't know if she "wanted to be in it or not."

However, Gia later realized that it was an "amazing opportunity." Gia has been appearing on the Bravo show for a long time but watching as an OG housewife causing drama like her mother would be exciting. However, Bravo show host Andy Cohen has also previously teased that Gia could be the next generation of 'Housewives.'

Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas makes controversial comment about his step-daughters

Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas has recently sparked controversy after he commented on his step-daughters's outfits. He encouraged his stepdaughters to wear thongs and said, "Try it all! You know, nothing bad, or anything like that. But I’m saying, like, go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit."

He added during Teresa's podcast 'Turning the Tables', "We went to Greece last year. You know what I told your daughters? 'Wear a thong. Do it now! Do it now ’cause I didn’t do it when I was young." Luis further noted, "Experience it now."