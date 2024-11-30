'RHOM' star Lisa Hochstein takes on the trolls as she begins life after divorce

'The Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein hit back at trolls

'The Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein is navigating the aftermath of her divorce from ex-husband Lenny Hochstein. Amid these challenging times, she has also been dealing with a wave of online hate, prompting her to address it head-on.

On Saturday, November 30, Lisa took to Instagram to shut down trolls hiding behind anonymous accounts. She wrote, "Did you know? Even if you create a fake account, you can't truly hide these days. Platforms like Instagram track IP addresses, emails, and device info." Lisa added, "With the right legal steps, it's all traceable—so think twice before trolling from the shadows!" Her message serves as a strong warning to her critics, suggesting she’s prepared to involve her legal team if necessary. The post comes less than a week after Lisa finalized her divorce from Lenny, marking the end of a tumultuous chapter in her life.

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein shuts down trolls (Instagram/@lisahochstein)

Did Lisa Hochstein's ex-husband Lenny cheat on her?

Since Lisa and Lenny split, Lenny quickly entered a serious relationship with Katharina Mazepa, the woman he was rumored to have cheated on Lisa. However, trouble seems to have surfaced in their relationship, as rumors suggest that Lenny and Katharina have broken up, though there's no confirmation about their current status.

The 'RHOM' star revealed that Lenny had contacted her after his alleged breakup with Katharina in an interview with E! News. However, she noted that his story soon changed, and the two seemed to reconcile. Addressing whether they are still together, Lisa said, "Then the story changed, and then they got back together or they were working it out. So, I’m not even sure if they’re back together or not, nor do I care anymore."

'RHOM' stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce in 2022 (Instagram/@lennyhochstein)

'RHOM' star Lisa Hochstein still wearing her wedding ring amid divorce drama

Despite divorcing after 13 years of marriage, Lisa still wears her wedding ring—though now on a different finger. Speaking with People at Bravo Fan Fest on November 23, the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star revealed why her middle finger is now the "perfect finger" for the ring.

"I think it's pretty, and I don't want it to sit in the safe. It could get stolen. So I think it's better here," she explained. "Yeah, I think it's appropriate." Lisa also shared a sentimental touch, adding, "It's a pretty ring. It's gonna [go] to my daughter one day."

'RHOM' star Lisa Hochstein nows wears her wedding ring on her middle finger (Instagram/@lisahochstein)

'RHOM' star Larsa Pippen seeks to end feud with Lisa Hochstein

'RHOM' stars Larsa Pippen and Lisa have been feuding over what appears to be mere misunderstandings. However, Larsa now seems ready to reconcile with her former close friend. Larsa was reportedly frustrated with Lisa for not being supportive during her recent breakup with Marcus Jordan.

During a chat with Page Six, Larsa shared about her change of heart. “We were just in Spain, and there was Jesus on this cross, and that was a sign to me,” she explained. “It’s a sign for me not to hold grudges, not to be in a place not welcoming good energy. So Baby Jesus spoke to me.”