‘RHOM’ star Marysol Patton throws shade at Nicole Martin ahead of Season 7 premiere

MIAMI, FLORIDA: Nicole Martin will not be returning for 'RHOM' Season 7! In an Instagram post shared on September 13, she announced that she has decided to quit the Bravo show to focus on her mental health after experiencing postpartum depression. For the unversed, she welcomed her baby girl, Genevieve, in March 2024. "After this pregnancy, I started to suffer from significant postpartum anxiety—something new that I did not experience with my previous pregnancy. It all started about a week after giving birth when I found myself having an overwhelming sense of worry and fear out of nowhere," she shared on Instagram.

"This is a part of my life that I am learning to navigate, and it’s been an emotional rollercoaster. Given where I am right now, I have decided not to return to RHOM. Prioritizing my health and my family is something I need to do at this moment. It’s a step towards healing and finding balance, and I hope you can understand and support this choice," she further added. Recently, Marysol Patton mocked her fellow co-star Nicole during a media interaction. "You know what nobody misses her. It was like she was never there," she said. Shortly after, Nicole shared her thoughts on the matter on her Instagram Story. "Well someone now has a storyline.. finally. You're welcome," she wrote. In addition to this, she posted the clip on her Instagram feed as well. 'Real friends, not a friend of 😘😉," she captioned the video.

Andy Cohen reveals Nicole Martin can return to 'RHOM'

Shortly after, Nicole Martin's comments section was flooded with supportive messages from her well-wishers. Andy Cohen also mentioned that there is still a possibility of Nicole returning to the Bravo show.

"We have been lucky to have you and will be again if (and hopefully when) you feel the time is right," Andy penned. Currently, Nicole is focused on her children, including her son Greyson Lopez and her daughter Genevieve Nicole Lopez, whom she shares with her fiancé, attorney Anthony Lopez.

When did Nicole Martin join the cast of 'RHOM'?

For those who may not know, Nicole Martin came on board for 'The Real Housewives of Miami' during Season 4, which marked the show's return after an eight-year hiatus. Throughout the show, Nicole gave the fans a closer look at her personal as well as professional life.

In addition to her successful reality television career, Nicole is also a board-certified anesthesiologist by profession. Speaking of her future career goals, Nicole shared that she would love to write a book someday.

“I’m always telling Anthony I want to go back to school for something. I just enjoy reading. So one thing that’s definitely on my bucket list would be to write a book. That’s something that I would love to do. I think I want to write a kids’ book, interestingly enough," she explained.

When will 'RHOM' Season 7 be released?

As of this moment, no information has been revealed regarding the release date of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7. However, Bravo has confirmed the cast of the show has started filming for its new season.

In September 2024, the network teased the forthcoming season with a clapboard image. "Some FYAH news to start the week: #RHOM cameras are officially back rolling for Season 7...🔥🏝️🎥," the caption of the Instagram post read.