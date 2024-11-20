'RHOBH’ star Faye Resnick’s husband proves that the fourth time may really be the charm

'RHOBH' alum Faye Resnick and her husband Everett Jack Jr. recently celebrated their ninth anniversary

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: As Faye Resnick makes her return to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in Season 14, it’s worth taking a closer look at her personal life, which is just as captivating as her TV presence. The 67-year-old reality star, who initially appeared as Kyle Richards' close friend in Season 1, has had an eventful love life, having been married four times. Her current husband, Everett Jack Jr, is her fourth.

Everett is an accomplished attorney, specializing in litigation and risk management, with a focus on complex corporate and commercial litigation, officer and director defense, employment, and insurance coverage. According to Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, Everett is licensed to practice in California, Washington, Alaska, and Texas but primarily works out of the firm’s New York and Portland, Oregon offices. He’s also handled cases across various states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada. Additionally, he previously served as the chair of the firm’s Compensation Committee. Over his career, Everett has handled more than 50 cases. He has also been recognized as one of the 'Best Lawyers in America' for Commercial Litigation since 2008 and has consistently been named a Portland Super Lawyer for insurance matters since 2007.

'RHOBH' alum Faye Resnick and her husband Everett Jack Jr. tied the knot at Kris Jenner's house

'RHOBH' alum Faye and her husband, Everett, dated for five years after getting together in 2010. Faye tied the knot with Everett, five years later, in October 2015 in a small ceremony at the home of her close friend, Kris Jenner, who officiated the wedding. Kathy and Kyle Richards attended, with their husbands, Rick Hilton and Mauricio Umansky, walking Faye down the aisle. According to Reality Tea, Kyle’s daughter, Portia, served as the flower girl.

'RHOBH' alum Faye Resnick and Everett Jack Jr. are still going strong

Nine years later, Faye and Everett are still going strong, frequently showering each other with love on their Instagram accounts. Faye recently shared a post of the two celebrating Halloween together in matching skeleton outfits. The 'RHOBH' alum often takes the opportunity to express her love for her husband, as she did on their anniversary in early October. She wrote on Instagram, "I found my love, my home and my sanctuary when I found you Happy anniversary my love."

Everett also took the chance to appreciate his wife, posting, "Happy Happy 9th Anniversary to my beautiful wife. Thanks for coming into my life and making everyday a new adventure. This was quite a year for us, but we are coming out better, faster and stronger. I love you."

Do 'RHOBH' alum Faye Resnick and Everett Jack Jr. have children?

'RHOBH' alum Faye and Everett do not have children together, but both have children from previous relationships. Faye is the mother of Francesca Resnick, whom she shares with her second husband, Fadi Halabi. Everett has a daughter, Taylor Reed, who turned 34 in September 2024.

