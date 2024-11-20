'RHOBH' alum Faye Resnick’s life is woven with drama beyond reality TV fame

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Faye Resnick is known for her involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Faye Resnick is set to make a highly anticipated return in the upcoming Season 14. This is a surprising turn, as Faye had previously ruled out any possibility of coming back to the show. However, it seems she's moving past her earlier statements.

With her return, it’s hard not to reflect on the many headlines she made in the 90s. One of the most significant was her involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial, where he was tried and acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. During this time, Faye also published two books, shedding light on the abuse her close friend Nicole endured at the hands of O.J. Simpson. The first, 'Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted', was released in October 1994, followed by 'Shattered: In the Eye of the Storm', co-authored with Jeanne V. Bell, in February 1996.

Both books offer a glimpse into the devastating abuse Nicole faced and provide a closer look at the prosecution. A notable takeaway from Faye’s writings was her account of O.J.'s violent temper, including an incident where he reportedly assaulted Nicole and locked her in a closet. Faye also claimed to have warned Nicole not to be seen with male friends, fearing O.J. would misinterpret it. However, it is unclear if Faye actually said those things to Nicole, and it is likely she wrote them in the book out of guilt in hindsight.

How Faye Resnick found "the man of my dreams" in her fourth husband

Faye and attorney Everett Jack Jr. first met during a country weekend getaway hosted by mutual friends, the Weiderhorns, in the Pacific Northwest. In October 2015, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the home of Faye's close friend, Kris Jenner. Faye calls Everett the 'man of my dreams', and their strong bond continues to thrive. They recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, as seen in posts on her Instagram.

Inside the feud between 'RHOBH' stars Faye Resnick and Kathryn Edwards

During 'RHOBH' Season 6, Kathryn Edwards clashed with Faye over a remark Faye made in her 1994 book 'Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted'. Faye claimed that Marcus Allen, Kathryn's ex-husband and O.J. Simpson's friend, had an affair with Nicole while engaged to Kathryn. Faye also suggested that Kathryn turned a "blind eye" to his infidelities. This led to a heated feud between the two, resulting in multiple clashes on set. It's likely that they are still at odds, as neither seems willing to back down.

The story behind Faye Resnick's "morally corrupt" label on 'RHOBH'

Interestingly, it was Camille Grammer who famously called Faye "morally corrupt" during a private confessional after her first appearance on 'RHOBH'. She made the statement, hinting at Resnick’s controversial friendship with Nicole. Faye has often been criticized for profiting from her friend’s brutal and tragic murder. While Nicole's family and Ron's family were in mourning, Faye was giving interviews and appearing on various talk shows.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.