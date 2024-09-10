‘RHOBH’ alum Crystal Kung Minkoff pays heartfelt tribute to James Earl Jones for supporting husband Rob Minkoff

Legendary actor James Earl Jones who voiced the character of Mufasa in 'The Lion King' died at 93

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Legendary actor James Earl Jones is no longer with us! James took his last breaths on Monday, September 9, 2024, at his home in New York. He passed away at the age of 93.

James was an iconic TV and theatre actor best known for lending his voice to the 'Star Wars' villain Darth Vader. In addition to this, he also voice the character of King Mufasa in the 1994's hit film 'The Lion King.'

Soon after the news of James's passing broke, many reality TV stars took to social media and other platforms to express their heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor. Among those paying their respects was Crystal Kung Minkoff, a prominent figure from the hit series 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

"Rest in Power, Mr. Jones. You made a young animator’s dream come true when you accepted the role of Mufasa. Thank you for all you have done for Rob. Your memory will live on," she wrote alongside a beautiful snap of her husband Rob Minkoff, and James on Instagram.

'RHOBH' alum Crystal Kung Minkoff's husband Rob Minkoff directed James Earl Jones in 'The Lion King'

Rob Minkoff directed James Earl Jones in the recording booth as the prolific actor voiced the character of Mufasa for the 1994 movie 'The Lion King.' Rob learned about the death of James via his 'The Lion King' producer Don Hahn. Shortly after, he offered his heartfelt condolences on social media.

"Just learned of the passing of the great James Earl Jones. I was blessed to get to work with him. His portrayal of Mufasa was perfection. What a powerful man and actor. Gone but will never be forgotten. Rest in power," Rob captioned the Instagram post.

Rob Minkoff's 'The Lion King' broke records at the box office

Rob Minkoff's animated movie 'The Lion King' which was released in the year 1994 ruled the box office. Even after so many years, it is still seen as one of the greatest animated films of all time.

'The Lion King' was made on a budget of $45 million and the movie went on to do a business of a staggering $771 million in 1994, as per Daily Mail. In addition to this, it was also seen as one of the top-selling home video releases ever, with over 55 million copies sold globally.

Did James Earl Jones voice Mufasa in Disney's 2019 'The Lion King'?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. James Earl Jones who had many acting credits to his name reprised his role as Mufasa for Disney's 2019 remake of 'The Lion King' which also dominated the box office. Jon Favreau donned the director's hat for the 2019 film 'The Lion King' which managed to earn a whopping $543 million domestically and $1.6 billion worldwide.