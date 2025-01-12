RHOBH’s Kyle Richards was ‘terrified’ to discuss her sexuality with daughters — until one thing happened

It wasn’t until the rumors about her and Morgan Wade that Kyle Richards began questioning her sexuality—and her daughters had a surprising reaction

Kyle Richards opened up to her fans in November 2024, about one of the most emotional and proudest moments in her life as a mother. The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star shared she sat down with her four daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, and had an honest conversation for the first time about her feelings surrounding her sexuality. Richards explained that the conversation came from the rumors circulating about her closeness to singer Morgan Wade, which led her to question her own thoughts and emotions. Richards admitted she was “terrified” to broach the subject with her daughters during an interview with Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea’ podcast. Despite the fear, Kyle felt it was important to be honest, even when it was difficult to do so.

“It was the most difficult conversation I’ve ever had with my children and was terrified to have that conversation," she said on the podcast, “I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could.” The Bravo star reflected on how her thoughts and feelings had shifted before her conversation, noting that it was a perspective she had never considered before. “I really never thought like this before. This is not the way I was raised. That’s not the way my mind even operated,” she explained. However, when those thoughts occurred, she felt it was important to be honest with her daughters —whom she considers her best friends. “And all of a sudden I was thinking like that and I wanted to be as honest with them as possible because they are my best friends.”

Richards further shared that she wanted to lead by example, emphasizing the importance of creating a safe space for her children. She said, “I like to lead by example and I thought, ‘You know, if this is what I’m going through and feeling, I want them to always feel comfortable enough to share with me the hardest conversations and know that they’ll be accepted no matter what.’” To her relief, Richards' daughters responded with love, understanding, and maturity. She was deeply impressed with their reactions, calling it one of her proudest moments as a mother.

Kyle Richards is seen on December 23, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“Having that conversation, their reaction and response to me, I thought, ‘Wow, I’m just so impressed by these four women in front of me,’” Richards said on the podcast. “And I thought, ‘Maybe, just maybe, I did do a good job,’ because that was my most proud moment as a mom—just seeing how they all reacted.” While grateful for the support from her daughters, Richards did admit that the relentless media scrutiny of her personal life has taken a toll on her family.

Richards' sexuality became a topic of speculation when she was seen spending time with country singer Morgan Wade. The rumors intensified when Richards starred as Wade's love interest in her music video. Although Kyle has denied these rumors, the attention made her reflect on herself in ways she never had before. “It actually felt good for me to be honest about that, and it isn’t something I’ve never thought about or questioned my life until this last couple years,” Kyle told E! News. “That was very confusing for me, and I kept telling people, ‘Can you just give me time to figure things out? I’m learning things about myself.’” But the 55-year-old was finally relieved after her heartfelt conversation with her daughters.