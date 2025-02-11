Resurfaced clip shows Katy Perry splitting her pants on 'American Idol': "Can I get some tape..."

Perry has had more than one wardrobe malfunctions during her stint as a judge on the talent reality show.

'Firework' singer Katy Perry experienced several extremely funny wardrobe malfunctions as a judge on 'American Idol.' One of her epic outfit mishaps happened in 2018 when after a frantic bout of laughter, Perry accidentally ripped the seams of her silver sequin jumpsuit and unintentionally flashed her butt, leaving her embarrassed in front of a live audience. "I just split my pants!" she screamed and stood up from her seat to reveal the cheeky fashion disaster.

As per The Sun, fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were seen scurrying about the stage in an attempt to calm the situation as they appeared equally horrified and amused. Richie instantly attempted to save Perry from humiliation and yelled in jest, "Save the children!". Her malfunction was later fixed with black duct tape by a stage assistant. Fans couldn't get enough of the riot on stage, "Katy Perry is such a great personality, doesn't take her mess ups too seriously, go girl!!" a fan wrote in the comments. "Can someone check on Katy if she’s fine I hope she is okay!! she kinda is eccentric, or maybe that’s how she is personally, lol," an online user joked. "How to fabulously split your pants. A modern-day Spongebob," a netizen wrote in jest.

Similarly, in 2022, Perry ripped her leather pants while performing her hit single 'Teenage Dream' during Hollywood Week. "They busted," Bryan called out while the 'Amerian Idol' contestants roared with laughter. "The concert is officially over!" Richie joked. "Can I get some tape?" Perry gestured towards the stage crew before walking off the spotlight in shame. According to People, the tear was later fixed with yellow duct tape by Bryan and the production crew.

Katy Perry at the 'American Idol' 20th Anniversary on April 18, 2022 in LA, California. (Image source: Getty Images| Photo by Momodu Mansaray)

Audience and fans were in splits over the fashion faux pas, "Perfect timing with the words too ‘skin tight jeans.’ She handled it brilliantly, saw the humor in it, and played into it as it got sorted with gaffa tape," a fan commented below the viral YouTube video referring to the lyrics of the popular song Perry performed. "She’s so refreshing!!! Silly and real she is..that’s why we love her!" an online user gushed. "Handled it all very classy and funny at the same time, unlike another so-called malfunction that we all know was planned in advance to happen," another fan complimented.

The next year, Perry continued with her theatrics while burning the dance floor with her 'worm' moves during auditions. Daily Mail reported the 'Dark Horse' singer entertained the audience and judges with an impromptu performance as contestant Jake Puliti rendered an acoustic version of Montell Jordan's 'This is How We Do It.' "That was spectacular," Puliti praised Perry's flips and spins. "That was probably the best worm I have ever seen." "That's how you get a golden ticket, friend," the Grammy winner shot back while admitting she 'blew the button out on my pants.' "But I'm always breaking something," she added with a laugh. "Jake, you were great,t and that's why I felt the freedom to be my true self on that dancefloor. You were really good – that tone is amazing. You can really sing!" she continued. "And you can dance," Puliti complimented while adding, "I made Katy Perry do the worm. That is insane!"