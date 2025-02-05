Sofia Vergara’s sneaky wardrobe fix on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' reminded everyone of her iconic character

Vergara dolled up in a strapless black dress that featured a plunging neckline. She paired the same with white tennis shoes.

'Modern Family' alum Sofia Vergara is a pro at handling wardrobe malfunctions. Last year, Vergara appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to promote her new cooking game show 'Celebrity Family Food Battle.' For the interview, Vergara dolled up in a strapless black dress that featured a plunging neckline. She paired the same with white tennis shoes instead of heels which she explained was because of her recent knee surgery.

Vergara, who was her goofy self, confessed that she should have turned down the interview had it not been for Jimmy Kimmel. She explained that the procedure had gone on for 8 hours but she was now okay. As the segment progressed, what caught the attention of fans was her sneakily adjusting her dress. Vergara after catching a glimpse of herself on the monitor, seemed to believe her outfit was exposing too much skin. Suddenly conscious, she fixed the same with a wise hair flip in typical Gloria Pritchett style (her character from Modern Family).

During the segment, Vergara fired potshots at the 'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston. Reflecting on their recent cover for The Hollywood Reporter, Vergara shared that she misunderstood the dress code. For the cover story, Vergara, who was asked to dress up 'business casual,' wore a sultry white jumpsuit while others were dolled up in semi-formal attire. "They cut out my leg. Then I realized, looking back, they told me to come business casual. Look at what I'm wearing. To me, that's business. Look at all of them, they look like they're going to pray. I was like what business are they in? Are they working at the church or the bank? To me, business causal is this," Vergara shared on the episode, according to The Things.

Vergara wasn't the only one to cleverly handle a wardrobe malfunction. While appearing on David Letterman's Late Show, 'The Newsroom' actress Olivia Munn got self-conscious when she realized her outfit was too revealing. She had donned a black top paired up with a matching leather skirt that had a thigh slit. Much like Vergara, Munn, after seeing herself on the monitor, subtly adjusted her skirt.

'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress Dakota Johnson also once found herself in a similar situation. While making an appearance on James Corden's talk show 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', Johnson was seen sporting a red mini dress. During the interview, Johnson seemed uncomfortable in her outfit. "Are you good," Corden asked Johnson. Johnson replied, "No" as she adjusted her dress. In response, Corden pressed, “Are you all right? Are you worried? I think it is all right. Is it all right? Do you want my jacket?” Johnson quipped, “No. I am okay. It is nothing nobody hasn’t already seen.”