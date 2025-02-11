Jimmy Kimmel’s creepy video playing ‘Guess What’s in My Pants’ with women resurfaces: "You put your..."

Jimmy Kimmel’s old pranks resurface—fans debate whether they’re comedy gold or just plain awkward.

Throughout the years, Jimmy Kimmel has had some bizarre interactions on his talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' In a resurfaced clip from one of the episodes, Kimmel is seen playing a weird game with some women on the street. In the absurd game called 'Guess What's In My Pants', the ladies had to guess what was inside Kimmel's pants using their hands. For those wondering, the women voluntarily played the game just for fun. According to Media Ite, while playing the game, Kimmel even advised one woman to “use two hands” and jokingly remarked, “Maybe it’d be easier if you put your mouth on it.”

More gems from #Kimmel.

Here he has women feel his crotch to guess what he stuffed in his pants.

KIMMEL: "You should put your mouth on it" pic.twitter.com/Yv0MVN9vPw — Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) October 11, 2017

Later on, in the episode, a curious Kimmel asked another woman about her age. Soon after, the female revealed that she was 18 years old. In his response, Kimmel shared, "Are you sure? Because Uncle Jimmy doesn’t need to do time.” At that point in time, one of the contestants was trying her best to figure out what was inside Kimmel's pants and Kimmel told her, “You’re gonna make a fine wife.” At the end of the segment, Kimmel disclosed what he had in his pants and it was none other than a zucchini with a rubber band on the top of it.

Back in the day, Kimmel once faced immense backlash online after he made a sexual joke about Megan Fox. While appearing in an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Fox revealed how director Michael Bay made her "dance underneath a waterfall" in a bikini when she was only 15 years old. At that time, Fox was auditioning for an extra in 'Bad Boys II. "The first time I ever worked with [Bay], I had just turned 15 and I was an extra in Bad Boys II," Fox shared, as per Newsweek.

Fox further added, "They were shooting this club scene, and they brought me in, and I was wearing a stars-and-stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels. He approved it, and they said, you know, Michael, she's 15 so you can't sit her at the bar and she can't have a drink in her hand, so his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet. At 15, I was in 10th grade. So that's sort of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works."

During the segment, Kimmel seemed to gloss over the point that Fox was trying was make. Then, Kimmel didn't showcase any support for Fox, instead, he made a joke to calm down the situation and divert the topic of the conversation. "Yeah well, that's really a microcosm of how all of our minds work. Some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist,” Kimmel shared.

Soon after, many users called out Kimmel for his disgusting reaction. An X user tweeted, "I think Fox's reaction shows a lot. She's so clearly visibly upset by Kimmel's reaction but can't say anything to his awful joke. This is terrible to watch, it's a kind of abuse in real-time. Even a high-star celebrity is not immune." Another user went on to say, "This is so disgusting, she repeatedly said she was 15 and he + the crowd just joked about it ?? his response was gross and she looked so uncomfortable!" As of this moment, Kimmel hasn't offered any apology to Fox for his disparaging remark.