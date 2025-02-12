Resurfaced clip shows Ariana Grande revealing Jimmy Fallon's 'most embarrassing bad habit'

The 'Eternal Sunshine' singer has appeared as a musical and conversation guest on the well-known late-night chat show over eleven times.

Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande share an adorable friendship and their camaraderie is evident whenever they bond on the live sets of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' In 2016 Grande dished out an embarrassing secret about the late-night talk show host while playing the guessing game, 'Best Friends Challenge'. "What is my most embarrassing bad habit?" the comedian quipped expecting a simple answer from the '7 Rings' hitmaker. But he got flustered when Grande appeared to be writing a full-page essay, "Why did you write it that fast? Like, all the other ones, you really thought about it. You know, and then this one, you just look at it. You're writing, like, three sentences," Fallon continued in visual astonishment. He almost died of laughter when Grande revealed: "Guessing that you are my 1st celebrity crush."

Fallon misidentified Grande's first celebrity crush earlier in the episode, believing it to be him, but the 'Into You' singer actually named Jim Carrey. Additionally, he thought Grande's favorite animal impersonation would be a kitty cat, but she revealed it to be a sea horse. The seasoned TV host was unable to correctly identify a single answer about his best friend during the entire segment. Fans loved their quirky chemistry and commented under the viral video, "Jimmy: Cause I'm your second crush. I got you girl. Ariana: runs away shyly," a fan mocked. "This is why I love Jimmy Fallon, he always makes sure his guests are comfortable and it's like friends hanging out vibes," another viewer gushed.

Ariana Grande on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on September 15, 2015 in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Theo Wargo)

"Jimmy's face when she asks who her celebrity crush was," an internet user commented recalling the funny interaction. "Jimmy's reaction to 'Who's my celebrity crush' was just gold. It was just like a normal person and not in any formal or cool way. That's what separates him from other hosts I think. He is so informal and so relatable," a netizen fawned over the television host. Their friendship has been so effable that years ago Grande had gifted Fallon a sweatshirt with a baby picture of hers, to return the favor the SNL actor last year gifted the 'Wicked' actress a sweatshirt embossed with his baby picture.

Jimmy returns the favor and gifts Ariana Grande a sweatshirt with a picture of him as a five-year-old on it 😂 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ruEr4C7UMh — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 7, 2024

"Years ago you gave me one of the nicest things ever, I don't know if you remember even giving me this," he stated as he revealed a white crewneck sweatshirt with a cute picture of Grande as a baby to the live television audience. Fallon then gave Grande a comparable sweatshirt featuring a picture of himself in a sailor costume when he was five years old. "I wanted to give you a little something too," he added. "This is a sweatshirt for you. This is me, I was five years old." The two-time Grammy winner was visually moved by the sweet gesture and said, "I'm gonna cherish this, I love this so much." She then showcased the sentimental gift to the audience and said, "It's my favorite thing ever."