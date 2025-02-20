Resurfaced 2002 interview shows Diddy making a creepy joke about locking women: "Gotta keep them..."

A resurfaced interview clip featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs joking about locking women in at his parties has ignited outrage amid his ongoing legal troubles. The clip, taken from the rapper's 2002 appearance on ‘Late Night With Conan O’Brien,’ has been widely circulated following Diddy’s arrest on serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. During the interview, Conan O’Brien, known for his witty and lighthearted exchanges, inquired about Diddy’s legendary parties. O’Brien asks, “You’re legendary for the parties that you throw. You throw a great party. What’s the ingredient? What do you do to make an amazing, killer party?”

As per US Weekly, Diddy responded with what he considered essential elements for an unforgettable party. He remarked, “This is what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course. You need some water. I don’t know if guys have noticed this but a lot of ladies drink water at parties, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Gotta keep them there. Need locks on the doors.” O’Brien immediately reacted to the mention of ‘locking’ guests inside the party. He asserted, “This is sounding kinda dangerous now.”

Diddy, however, brushed it off, responding, ‘a little kinky,’ before casually continuing, “You need a lot of heat. Don’t have no air conditioning. Heat affects the alcohol but everybody also gets a little more comfortable and loose … builds up a nice little sweat. You need good music and you need me, of course.” This old interview video has taken on a much darker tone in light of Diddy’s legal troubles. Diddy was arrested in New York in September, facing a slew of serious allegations.

A federal indictment alleges that Diddy ran a criminal enterprise involving coercion, trafficking, and abusive behavior. Among the claims are accounts of secretive hotel parties, known as ‘Freak Offs,’ where women were reportedly forced into extended sexual encounters with male commercial sex workers. Adding to the controversy, another old interview clip from 1999 has also resurfaced, in which Diddy seemingly predicted legal trouble related to his infamous parties. In the clip, he was heard saying, “They won’t even give me a permit for the parties. And they don’t want me to throw the parties no more.”

As per The Independent, he further added, “But we ain’t going to stop. We gonna keep on having fun. Bringing people together from all walks of life. You’re going to hear about my parties. They gonna be shutting them down. They gonna probably be arresting me – doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time.” Diddy continued, “It just goes on and on. People from all walks of life connecting and getting together. I mean it’s cool. It doesn’t make me feel anyway special; it doesn’t make me feel like a bigger person. It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party.” Now, as Diddy sits behind bars after being denied bail twice, these old interviews are being examined with a new lens.