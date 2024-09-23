'Rescue: Hi-Surf's $40M boon has fans demanding another Hawaii show be brought back

With 'Rescue: HI Surf' projected to give a major boost to the economy of Hawaii, fans demand the return of their favorite show

HONOLULU, HAWAII: 'Rescue: HI-Surf', which premiered on Sunday, September 22, is already making waves with its high-stakes lifeguard action. Filmed along Oahu’s stunning yet perilous North Shore, the show promises to showcase the real-life challenges of local lifeguards. As the show is estimated to give a major boost to the economy, fans are calling for the return of 'NCIS Hawai'i'.

“This is not Baywatch. This is real about local families, about us as lifeguards, what we deal with daily, and the lives that we’ve changed, the lives that we saved,” show’s producer, Brian Keaulana was quoted in a report by KHON2.

'Rescue: HI-Surf' is promoting local talent and small businesses

Arielle Kebbel in a still from 'Rescue: HI-Surf' (@fox)

Keaulana claims that over 90% local talent was hired for its cast, as per the news outlet. Georja Skinner from DBEDT (Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism) highlighted the benefits for local businesses, noting that more than 1,200 small companies, including lighting firms and caterers, are involved in the production.

"Inside the production of local hires, the next ring coming out of that is those small businesses,” You might have a lighting company that is hired, but you also have lumber purchases. All kinds of other support in terms of catering,” Skinner was quoted.

The new FOX show is estimated to generate about $40-48 million per season, according to DBEDT. The Department further mentioned how Hawaii earlier witnessed "an incredible impact" with the filming of previous shows like 'Hawaii Five-O' and 'Lost'. And there's room for growth—Skinner believes Hawaii’s film industry has billion-dollar potential with more infrastructure.

Demand for 'NCIS: Hawaiʻi' continues months after cancellation

Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami in still 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (@cbs)

'NCIS: Hawaiʻi', CBS's police procedural drama was cancelled after three seasons in April 2024. It was largely due to a combination of budget concerns and strategic shifts at CBS. Filming in Hawaii was rumored to be expensive, as per CinemaBlend.

With the reports of 'Rescue: HI Surf' making major impact on the economy of Hawaii, fans wonder what went wrong with the CBS drama. On X, one questioned, "So why is this working and NCIS Hawaii was not?"

Another fan wrote, "Skydance note another reason to bring back NCIS Hawaii." Another user added, "Imagine if Skydance goes on to Save NCIS Hawaii when they take over CBS!"

How to stream 'Rescue: HI-Surf'?

Official poster for 'Rescue: High Surf' (@fox)

A special preview episode of 'Rescue: HI Surf' premiered after the NFL on Fox, on Sunday, September 22. It is scheduled to stream on Hulu, on Monday, September 23. Following the premiere, a fresh episode is scheduled to air every Monday.

Created by Matt Kester, the show features Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Robbie Magasiva, Kekoa Kekumano, and Alex Aiono. You can also watch it on Sling TV and Fubo.

'Rescue: HI-Surf' trailer

