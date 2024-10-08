'Rescue HI-Surf’ major character finally seems on the cusp of finding love after heartbreak

'Rescue HI-Surf' takes an exciting turn in Episode 4, keeping us hooked to the show more than ever

Contains spoilers for 'Rescue HI-Surf’ Episode 4

HONOLULU, HAWAII: There was no better time than this week to raise the stakes in 'Rescue: HI-Surf'. The show premiered on September 22 and is already nearing its conclusion and it's exciting to witness the personal and professional lives of the open-water lifeguards going through major changes.

'Rescue Hi-Surf' Episode 4 titled 'Kick Out' had the lifeguards saving new lives and getting into complex relationship dynamics. Em, played by Arielle Kebbel, grabs the limelight as she puts her paramedic skills to use, thus earning praise from her peers. Her encounter with charming fireman Sean (Ian Anthony Dale) also hints at a potential love story and it already has us rooting for them. As the show continues to intrigue us, there's one notable change introduced in Episode 4 that has made it the best episode we've watched so far.

'Rescue HI-Surf' Episode 4 adapts a new approach

Arielle Kebbel in 'Rescue Hi-Surf' (@fox)

Set against the backdrop of North Shore of O'ahu, the show primarily revolves around a team of first responders saving lives during emergencies. In each episode, they dealt with one major rescue while Episode 4 makes things exciting, pulling us out of the single mission monotony. There are multiple smaller rescues that keep you on the edge of your seat.

The constant adrenaline rush makes you want to keep watching the episode. Right in the beginning, there's a stress call when a young couple is buried alive in a sand pit. Then there's a person who loses a leg to a shark attack while he is high on shrooms. We have an "athlete" who tries to go surfing but never makes it into the ocean and two girls who have a narrow escape from the sharks. Despite multiple emergencies, the episode feels like a breeze, thanks to the recurring humor injected into these rescue missions.

'Rescue HI-Surf' Episode 4 gives hope for romance

Ian Anthony Dale as Sean in 'Rescue HI-Surf' (@fox)

The complex relationships within the team continue in Episode 4 as well. Em and Will (Adam Demos) seem to have some unresolved feelings but it appears that Will is ready to move on with Julie. On the other hand, Em deserves some romance too, which now seems possible with her flirty interactions with Sean.

It's refreshing to see how easily he approaches Em and to our surprise, she reciprocates too. Even though the spark between Em and Will hasn't completely died down, we want Em to have some fun and be with a man who wants her.

Up ahead, we can only expect things to get more thrilling, complex and humorous as the team will face new challenges on-and-off the shore.

Four episodes of 'Rescue HI-Surf' are available to stream on Hulu