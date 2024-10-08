Reginald VelJohnson's performance has 'DWTS' fans asking show to go down 'The Bachelor' road with special edition

'DWTS' Season 33 star Reginald VelJohnson performed Foxtrot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 shines the spotlight on 72-year-old Reginald VelJohnson, who has been giving his all on the dance floor. While age may limit his ability to execute high-energy moves like some of his younger competitors, his passion is undeniable. ABC should bring the Golden 'DWTS', just like the 'Golden Bachelor'.

During the latest episode, Reginald put on a raincoat to perform the Foxtrot with Emma Slater to 'I Can See Clearly Now' by Jimmy Cliff. He was a bit stiff on the dance floor, but he never backed out to face the challenges that come with his age. Since his ABC show debut, he has faced challenges while executing flawless moves, but his determination was truly inspiring.

He consistently lights up the ballroom with his infectious energy and enthusiasm, winning over the judges and the audience alike. Reginald truly deserves a chance to fulfill his dancing dreams and showcase his talents in an environment that celebrates seasoned stars. A platform like this would give him the fair opportunity he needs to shine.

Will Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater be eliminated in 'DWTS' Season 33?

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater's Soul Night performance has landed them in the bottom spot on the judges' scoreboard, scoring just 21 points. Despite this, Reginald’s joyful presence on the ABC show and his delightful partnership with Emma have won viewers' hearts. Fans have been passionately rooting for him, but with elimination looming in the next episode, his future remains uncertain.

Though audience love saved Reginald from elimination last week, it's unclear how much longer he can stay in the competition. He tends to cover limited stage during his routines, and his moments in hold during the foxtrot were shaky.

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater landed at the bottom (@abc)

Reginald VelJohnson brings 'DWTS' Season 33 judges to tears

Reginald VelJohnson has recently moved the judging panel during Soul Train Night with his efforts to deliver an energetic performance. His efforts brought Carrie Ann Inaba to tears, while Judge Derek Hough was in awe of Reginald's vibrant presence on the dance floor.

Carrie tearfully shared, "I don't know why this is making me so emotional," adding, "There's something so sweet and innocent when you dance. I wish I could give you 10s and 10s for bringing us such joy." Meanwhile, other judges agreed with Carrie applauding Reginald for his heartfelt efforts on the dance floor.

Reginald VelJohnson brings 'DWTS' Season 33 judges to tears (@abc)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.