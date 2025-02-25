Rebel Wilson admits she groped Anne Hathaway without warning and ‘deliberately forgot’ to ask first

Rebel Wilson has never been one to shy away from bold humor, but even she admits she may have taken things a step too far with Anne Hathaway on the set of their film ‘The Hustle.’ Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ Wilson shared an awkward but hilarious moment that occurred during filming when she groped Hathaway’s breasts without warning. Wilson, who plays a con artist in the movie, explained that the scene in question required her to pretend to be blind while feeling Hathaway up. What made it even more awkward was that she improvised the move without informing her co-star beforehand.

As per Daily Mail, Wilson confessed, "Like, I should have told her about it…Cause there's a thing, actors etiquette. If you have to kiss somebody, you have a breath mint and you don't eat fish for lunch, that kind of thing. And if you're going to touch somebody inappropriately, you have to tell them before the take and say, 'Is it alright if I do this to you?' But I forgot in that [case]. Maybe like deliberately forgot." The moment, which sees Wilson’s character grope Hathaway was a surprise to Hathaway but she played out seamlessly on screen. In another interview, with Hathaway, Wilson revealed, “Annie especially...She enjoys when I, like, insult her.”

Hathaway doubled down and remarked, “It’s true. You’re really good at it. My favorite is when you called me an animatronic c— tease.” But Hathaway wasn’t the only Hollywood star to experience Wilson’s ‘handsy’ behavior. While discussing her previous on-set antics, Wilson also revealed an even more shocking moment involving Tom Hardy during the filming of the 2012 film ‘This Means War.’ Wilson followed the director’s unexpected and unorthodox instructions in this case. She recalled, "My first day on set, the director said, 'When you enter the scene, I want you to just stick your finger up Tom Hardy's butt. Just like really-- just surprise him,' I just did it. He gave a really realistic shocked expression. And then he didn't talk to me…He was wearing pants, so I couldn't go all the way up."

As per Entertainment Weekly, Wilson’s antics didn’t stop there. While promoting her movie ‘How to Be Single’ on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ she shared yet another unconventional Hollywood experience—this time, involving several extras. In one particular club scene, her character, ‘Robin,’ kisses several men. She revealed, “It was embarrassing because then they made me parade around the ‘available men,’ and I had to choose a handful to kiss in various scenes. They know what’s happening, and I’m just walking along pretending like I’m not staring at them.”

Fortunately, one extra saw the experience as a moment of pride. Wilson recalled him saying, “‘Rebel, I want you to know that you choosing me out of all those guys made my life,’ At least he didn’t go home and say, ‘Guess what I had to do today?’”