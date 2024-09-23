Are 'The Voice' contestants trained before blind auditions? Here’s the inside scoop

‘The Voice’ contestants usually go through several training rounds

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Contestants on 'The Voice' undergo extensive training before the blind auditions. This preparation includes professional voice lessons to enhance their singing skills and training for various scenarios such as dealing with stage mishaps or multiple coaches turning their chairs. Additionally, contestants receive guidance on managing social media attention and interacting with fans.

During the blind auditions, the judges hear the contestants's voices without seeing them. If a judge is impressed, they press a button to turn their chair and add the contestant to their team. Contestants are also prepared for the social media spotlight, learning how to manage online attention and interact with fans.

How do blind auditions work on ‘The Voice’?

In 'The Voice', the blind auditions are designed to focus solely on the contestants's vocal abilities. During these auditions, contestants perform while the judges are seated in rotating chairs that face away from the stage. As the contestants sing, the judges cannot see them and must rely entirely on their voices to make their decision.

If a judge likes what they hear, they press a button to spin their chair around and face the stage, signaling their interest in working with the contestant. If more than one judge turns their chair, the contestant can choose which judge they want to join based on their pitch or reasons. If no judge turns around, the contestant does not advance in the competition. This setup ensures that the selection process is based purely on vocal talent rather than appearance.

'The Voice' contestant on blind audition (youtube/@thevoice)

Does ‘The Voice’ pay contestants for blind auditions?

On 'The Voice', contestants do not receive payment for participating in the blind auditions. While they do get some exposure and the opportunity to showcase their talent on a major platform, the show does not offer financial compensation for their appearance in the initial auditions.

The potential financial rewards and compensation typically come into play if a contestant advances through the competition, especially if they make it to later rounds where they can earn prize money or contracts. For many contestants, the chance to be seen by industry professionals and gain national exposure is a significant benefit.