'Queer Eye' stars hit the road for their first-ever tour ahead of season 9 debut

Queer Eye's Fab Five kicks off tour on December 11

'Queer Eye's Fab Five is gearing up for the premiere of season 9, ready to transform the lives of everyday people in Las Vegas. The group will bring their expertise in style, grooming, interior design, culture, and food, leaving lasting lessons. But the excitement doesn’t stop there as the Fab Five is also hitting the road for their first-ever tour.

Similar to the show, the group adds a new cast member for the tour. Interior designer Jeremiah Brent joins the original hosts Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France for five live shows across the U.S. The tour kicks off in New York City on December 11, coinciding with the season 9 premiere on Netflix, before heading to Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, and Philadelphia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn)

What to expect from Queer Eye: The Fab Five Live! tour

The upcoming Queer Eye: The Fab Five Live! tour celebrates the vibrant community that has grown around the series since its debut in 2003. Originally airing on Bravo for five seasons and 100 episodes, the show was revived by Netflix in 2018. This special event will feature a blend of personal anecdotes, unforgettable show moments, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Attendees can look forward to a Q&A session, unexpected interactions, celebrity appearances, and discussions on embracing authenticity and self-love.

(Queer Eye/Facebook)

Details on Queer Eye: The Fab Five Live! tour ticket prices

Tickets for the Queer Eye: The Fab Five Live! tour are now available and expected to sell out quickly. The tour will begin at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY, with tickets priced at $77.25, $100.20, and $123.60. The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, will feature tickets at $104.50, $84.50, and $64.50.

On December 15, 2024, the tour will stop at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL, with tickets ranging from $53.50 to $93.50. The 'Queer Eye' stars will then visit DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC, with tickets starting at $69.50 and going up to $99.50. The final stop will be Miller Theater in Philadelphia, PA, where tickets range from $65.50 to $255.50.

Netflix renews 'Queer Eye' for Season 9 (Instagram/@bobby)

Tan France expresses excitement for the Fab Five's first-ever tour

Speaking to Deadline, Tan France shared his thoughts about going on tour. “Getting to meet fans of the show face to face, many of whom have been along for the ride for over 6 years now, is so exciting to me." He added, “I love getting to actually see the people who have laughed and cried along with us. It’s been a lot, and I hope for the people who come see us, that they’ll enjoy their time with us on an even deeper level.”

Tan France talks about going on tour (Instagram/@jvn)

All 10 episodes of 'Queer Eye' season 9 will launch on Wednesday, December 11.