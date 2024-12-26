'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk lashes out at Netflix after his profile icon gets removed: "Y'all really..."

Queer Eye alum Bobby Berk is not happy with Netflix! Not long ago, the popular streamer removed Berk's profile icon following his departure from the show. Earlier this month, Netflix unveiled the new icons for the reality show on Instagram. As per reports, fans have the choice to pick icons of Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and season nine newbie, Jeremiah Brent.

Berk, who decided to leave the show last year, took to the comments section of the post to express his disapproval at his icon getting erased from the Fab Five's lineup. "Wow...Y'all really went and erased my icon instead of just adding Jeremiah? Damn. I'm done," he commented, as per a screenshot posted on Reddit. The comment has now been deleted. As of now, neither Netflix nor any of the cast of Queer Eye has made any official comment on the matter.

For the unversed, Queer Eye is a reboot of the original 2003 series produced by Bravo. In the show, a group of experts use their expertise to enhance and improve the life of a weekly 'hero.' Berk had been a part of the show since the time it premiered in 2018. Throughout his time on the series, he managed to share his valuable knowledge of interior design and home organization with his co-stars.

Berk announced his departure from the show in 2023 just before season eight dropped on the streaming platform. At the time, he took to his Instagram page to confirm his exit from the beloved series. "It's with a heavy heart that I announce that season eight will be my final season on Queer Eye. It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," he shared.

During an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year in January, Berk reflected on his decision to not sign a new contract with the streaming giant. Interestingly, he also mentioned that his fellow cast members had been thinking about doing the same. However, the remaining four co-stars decided to go ahead with the show and signed up for another season. "There were definitely emotions. But each one of us had our reasons why we did what we did. I can't be mad– for a second I was. All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren't coming back, I just wasn't willing to change those...We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on– that's why I left," Berk revealed.

During the same interview, Berk also talked about his messy feud with his co-star, Tan France. He said, "Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and me, and it had nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing—and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”