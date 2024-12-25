'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk has a special connection with Brad Pitt not many know about

When asked who they were cheering for at the Oscars, Berk once answered Pitt and revealed his unique connection with the actor.

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has a surprising connection to Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. In February 2020, the cast of the beloved Netflix show stepped out for an event celebrating the Oscars. Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Berk brought their A-game to the red-carpet function. In an interview with E! News, when asked who they were cheering for at the Oscars, Berk had a very interesting answer. The Netflix star said, "Brad, of course. He is from my same high school in Missouri." Pitt and Berk were once students at the Kickapoo High School in Missouri. It's a small world after all.

After completing his education at the Missouri school, Berk bagged a job as a telemarketer at MCI Communications. Before turning 18, he decided to move to Denver, Colorado, where he secured a gig at the Bombay Company. In 2003, he shifted to New York City and worked at Restoration Hardware and Bed Bath & Beyond. Later, he moved to Portico and worked at a high-end home furnishing company. Without any degree or formal training, he managed to pave a path for himself in the industry. He pulled all the stops and ended up becoming a creative director. In 2006, he established his online store, Bobby Berk Home. The next year, he opened up his first store in SoHo, Manhattan.

Soon afterward, the Texas-born star embarked on a new venture and launched Bobby Berk Interiors + Design. Over the years, he has made several guest appearances on renowned channels including Bravo, CBS, NBS, and HGTV. Apart from this, Berk also has his own line of furniture and wallpaper. In 2018, he landed Queer Eye. While working on the show, he and his fellow castmates got the golden opportunity to star in the music video of Taylor Swift's song, You Need to Calm Down. In 2023, he announced that he would be leaving the show after its eighth season which premiered in January 2024. 'The Masked Singer' alum confirmed his departure on his Instagram page. He penned, "That’s a wrap on me ya’ll! ✌🏻 See you for one final season on January 24th!". In the ninth season of the show, the fans were introduced to Jeremiah Brent who served as a replacement for Berk following his exit.

Meanwhile, Pitt studied Journalism and advertising at the University of Missouri. However, he left college two weeks before graduating to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting. He began his career with guest appearances on Dallas and 21 Jump Street. His breakout finally came in 1991, when he bagged a role in Thelma & Louise. Unsurprisingly, Pitt was voted Best Dressed as a senior and performed in many school musicals, as per People magazine.