Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence got a sweet gift from Stephen Colbert — but there was one problem though

Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her son Cy in February 2022, just weeks after her appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Jennifer Lawrence was visibly pregnant with her first son Cy when she appeared on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' in January 2022. She returned to the popular talk show at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Midtown Manhattan for what may have been her last public appearance before giving birth, to promote her latest film, 'Don't Look Up. Colbert had reserved a special gift for the soon-to-be-mother and presented it towards the end. It was a tiny baby onesie with the show's logo, Lawrence accepted it with her firebrand humor, "I'm not going to fit into that!" she joked. With a smile, Colbert replied, "You could try."

In a 2023 interview with Interview Magazine Lawrence revealed she was paranoid about being photographed while pregnant. "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi, and I was just like, "How the f*ck am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?" She welcomed her first child with art connoisseur Cooke Maroney in February 2022. She further revealed during the interview that her perspective on the entertainment industry had changed since becoming a mother. The 'Mother' actress voiced her possible retirement from the scene, "I think about dipping out a lot when I’m working. 'I’m like, "I’m not going to be doing this forever. I’m tired. This is hard."

Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 05, 2021 in NYC.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola)

The 'Hunger Games' actress echoed the same sentiments while being interviewed by the late-night host. "In 2013, you were talking about wanting to take a break from the spotlight and acting. What did you do? Did you have fun? What did you do for the last three years?" Colbert asked, referring to her absence from the screen between 2019 and 2021. "I just had a ton of sex," the would-be mother hilariously joked holding her belly. "I'm joking, then the pandemic happened so I cooked and cleaned a little," she added. Colbert then prodded, "If you had taken a permanent break and never came back then what's the backup plan?" "I think I would really be a good housekeeper," she shot back.

When Colbert asked what she had learned from stepping away from the spotlight, the Red Sparrow actress reflected that it had taught her to value her time. She also acknowledged that she now wished to avoid being a public figure more. During her interview with the coveted magazine, Lawrence emphasized that she wanted to be present in her child's life. "The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness."

According to Vogue, Lawrence is currently pregnant with her second child. She married her art-enthusiast husband in an intimate ceremony in October 2019 at the Belcourt Mansion in Rhode Island. The 'No Hard Feelings' actress has now shifted focus to producing quality films through her production company, Excellent Cadaver. She is also planning to direct documentaries focusing on women's issues.