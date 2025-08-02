88-year-old dancer just gave ‘AGT’ its boldest performance yet — and Simon Cowell was totally speechless

Penny Starr, a burlesque dancer since 1957, gave the 'America's Got Talent' judges a show they'll never forget

For decades, 'America's Got Talent' has been a hit reality TV show, thanks to its entertaining contestants. However, some go beyond just entertaining the viewers and create some of the most unforgettable moments of the show. One such contestant was Penny Starr, an 88-year-old widow, who lit up the 'AGT' stage in season 17. She came dressed up in all white and wore a red, white, and blue feathered boa. Ahead of her performance, she told the judges that she had been married six times, and all of her husbands had died. She kicked off her act innocently enough, dancing to the tune of 'You’re a Grand Old Flag.'

Quickly realizing that she is going to strip-tease, Simon Cowell exclaimed, "She’s going to take her clothes off." Unbothered by the judge's reaction, Starr flung the boa off and continued to take off her dress, unzipping the top. She now stood revealing her inner clothes, prompting Howie Mandel to say, “Whoa, whoa, whoa,” and Heidi Klum yelled, "Oh my gosh." As the performance wrapped up, host Terry Crews went up on the stage and helped her put on the robe. Cowell couldn't help but jokingly ask the contestant, "Penny, if you were to go forward, would more clothes come off?" She replied, "Yes, absolutely," and the judges and the audience erupted in laughter.

A screenshot of Penny Starr performing during an episode of 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

Mandel too jumped in and said, "I want to see more," while 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara quipped, "So unexpected! We never know what's coming next." After the show, Starr spoke to Florida Today to share her experience of being on the world's biggest talent platform. When asked what she thought of the judges, she replied with honesty and said, "They were wonderful! I heard from a lot of people that they're not going to be nice. But everybody was so nice. Even Simon. Because I was ready for him. If he had blown the buzzer on me while I was working, I would have turned around and said, 'Respect your elders.' But no, he was nice."

A screenshot of Simon Cowell during an episode of 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

She also told the outlet that her real name is Janet Gaynor, and she started her career as a professional burlesque dancer in 1957. Giving further insight into her career, she added, "When we wintered in Tampa, all the girls would go to 'Guys and Dolls," and, of course, I went along. That's how I started in the business. Then the owner of that club, after working there for about a year, said, 'You know, Janet, you're good. You're a hell of a dancer.' He says, 'Get yourself an agent and get started.'" She also revealed that at one point in her career, she had worked at The Flamingo and had breakfast with Sammy Davis, Jr. and Frank Sinatra.

A screenshot of (L-R) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell during an episode of 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

According to Istori, with four big "yes" votes from the judges, Starr earned her spot in the next round. However, she was eliminated in the behind-the-scenes Deliberations Round as the judges narrowed the 138 acts to 54 to proceed to the next level of the competition. Despite her short run on the show, her act became one of the most epic performances of the show, proving that you are never too old to follow your dreams.